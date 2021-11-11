Solon will be returning both incumbents who ran for school board, but a newcomer was the top vote getter in school and city elections held Nov. 2.
Cassie Rochholz will join the board Nov. 19 after receiving 906 votes, more than any other candidate.
Incumbents Dan Coons and Timothy Brown were the next top vote-getters and will return to the board.
“I am deeply moved and honored to be elected to the school board,” Rochholz said. “It is my goal to give back to the community, give back to the schools and help students and teachers alike.”
It was a fiercely fought campaign with three unsuccessful challengers, Erika Billerbeck, Kelly Edmonds and Michael Neuerburg, expressing a desire for change. They cited staff management – which they argued has resulted in low morale and high turnover — and the district’s decision against requiring masks as areas where they have significant disagreements with current school leaders.
Rochholz said managing the budget and setting policy at the four school buildings are the overriding responsibilities of the school board and the incumbents and current board have done well in those areas.
“But now is not the time to be complacent,” she said, adding that addressing expected population growth and ensuring the schools serve all students are priorities.
She acknowledged the intensity of feeling around the school board election, which came at time with negativity – sometimes based on perceptions and sometimes on facts.
“The best way we can combat that negativity is to come together and figure out a way to row in the same direction,” she said. “I’m ready and eager to do that.”
The Solon City Council race was less contentious with two declared candidates for three seats.
Incumbents Lauren Whitehead and Steve Duncan will return to the Solon City Council. Cole Gabriel, who publicly ran a write-in campaign, was also elected, based on unofficial results from the Johnson County Auditor’s office.
A measure to change the language on the Local Option Sales and Service Tax purpose statement easily passed. Voters approved language 571-191 that will allow the City of Solon to use funds for new emergency service and recreation facilities. The funds can be used as the city builds a new fire station and converts the old station to new recreation purposes.
Turnout in the Solon precinct was just under 33 percent, compared to 19.31 for Johnson County as a whole. Solon’s voter turnout was among the highest in any precinct and comparable to the contested city council race in 2019.