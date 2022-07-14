AMES — Ellyse (Elly) Holubar and Madison (Madi) Craig are the recipients of 4-H scholarships awarded by the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
Holubar was awarded the $1,500 Steve and Sue Wolken 4-H Scholarship while Craig received a $1,000 Theisen’s Home, Farm, and Auto 4-H Scholarship as part of the Iowa 4-H Foundation’s recognition ceremony Sunday, June 5 in Ames.
Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Ellyse feels that 4-H gave her a passion for the livestock industry because she enjoys caring for animals and their safety. This passion has driven her to make a career out of it. Ellyse will attend St. Ambrose to study Veterinary Medicine.
“My time spent in 4-H has shown new passions and a life for the future. Since joining 4-H I instantly fell in love with the livestock industry and will never stop,” says Holubar.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
The Steve and Sue Wolken 4-H Scholarship was established by Dr. Stephen and Sue Wolken. The scholarship is awarded to Iowa City to 4-H’ers who served on the State 4-H Council.
4-H has had a profound effect on Madison’s life. She has been involved at the local, county, state and national levels, including time as a 4-H County Council member, State 4-H Council member, 4-H Foundation Youth Trustee and National 4-H Congress delegates. This fall Madison will be enrolled in pre-med program at Central College.
“4-H has had such a positive impact on my life! My experiences in 4-H have helped me gain confidence in my communication, leadership, and civic engagement skills,” says Craig.
Theisen Home, Farm, and Auto Stores of Dubuque, Iowa has sponsored eight annual 4-H scholarships for nearly 30 years.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.