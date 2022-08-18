DES MOINES — Three college-bound Iowans received the Governor Terry E. Branstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 13 on the Ann & Bill Riley Stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The scholarship, named for the longtime Iowa governor and former U.S. ambassador to China, recognizes outstanding Iowa high school seniors who have actively participated in the Iowa State Fair.

The three recipients of the Terry E. Branstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship were chosen based on participation in the fair, extracurricular activities, volunteer service to their communities, GPA, and a personal essay explaining the fair’s impact on their lives.

Recommended for you