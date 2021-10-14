Ervin Knepp

Ervin Earl Knepp
Ervin Earl Knepp, born Nov. 23, 1929, son of Lizzie (Bender) Knepp and Eli Jay Knepp, Kalona, passed away at home Sept. 28, 2021.
Ervin was laid to rest next to his wife Marjorie in Morse Cemetery.
He married Marjorie Marie Sines Jan. 29, 1956, in Washington. They moved to Morse and lived there for the past 65 years.
Erv served during the Korean War from December 1950-1952. He was in the US Army Company B 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion, stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. and Fort Campbell, Ky.
Erv had many jobs, but his career was at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City, beginning in 1955. He was a surgical technician for 30 years before retiring.
Erv loved gardening and flowers. He was always outside doing something. He also loved building and built their second house and a neighbor’s house in Morse. He was a jack of all trades, a do it yourselfer. He was always busy and was a provider for his family. They canned and froze vegetables from his garden, raising chickens and rabbits as well.
Erv loved to hunt and fish. He and Marge traveled to White Hill Haven and Blackduck, Minn. every summer for years. It was a passion of theirs, and a great time with friends and family. Erv and Marge made sure that there was a two week family vacation every summer for the family of six.
Erv and Marge were very active in Morse. Neighbors gathered together for parties, BBQ’s, softball, hog roasts, and conversation. They were founding and active members of the Morse Community Club. Erv did a lot of work in the building; he and Marge were officers serving on the Board of Trustees. Over the years, they participated in all of the club events: ice cream socials, soup suppers, dances, euchre, and Christmas with Santa.
Erv and Marge belonged to a square dance club, a bowling league and a group of card players who met monthly for a game of pitch. They were also members of our Lord’s Church in Solon.
Over the past 18 years, Erv led a life in the dark. He unfortunately lost his eye sight due to glaucoma. This was a devastating blow to Erv, being that lively outdoorsman who could no longer do the things he loved. The greatest love of his life was his family, especially his beloved Margie.
His family includes his four daughters; Terry Serovy, Sue Gerlits (Vincent), Debbie Venier, and Laurie Knepp; grandchildren, Andy Serovy (Lisa), Angela Burke, Shawn Knepp (Terri), Brandy Krob (Joe), Vincent John Gerlits (Kelsey) and Doug Knepp; great-grandchildren, Zach Serovy, Logan Burke, Slate Burke, Shawn Knepp Jr., Samantha Knepp, Alyssa Knepp, Sawyer Gerlits, Jasper Gerlits, Loretta Gerlits; two great-great grandchildren, Adira and Leeona Knepp; and sister-in-law, Janice Widmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; parents Lizzie and Eli Knepp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Meredith and Virginia Knepp, Edgar and Geneva Knepp and LaVelda and Don Ayers; sons-in-law, Mike Serovy and Fabian Venier.
Memories and condolences can be submitted to Erv’s obituary at www.gayandciha.com