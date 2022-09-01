SOLON — Ability Physical Therapy and Elite Fitness Studio have been a fixture on the south end of Solon in Spartan Square for several years, anchoring a block of healthy living enterprises. And now, both operations are expanding both in staff and space.

Andy Bishop, DPT (Doctorate of Physical Therapy) said a 1,000 square foot expansion, into space formerly occupied by Eastern Iowa Family Counseling, will provide more room for Elite Fitness Studio and two new massage suites for Ability Physical Therapy. There will also be space providing more privacy and a quiet place for nutritional consultants and others to meet with clients away from the various machines and activities.

