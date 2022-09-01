AMES — Public and private forests will be part of this year’s fall forestry field days, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“The fall forestry field days are a great way to see some science-based practices and also connect with additional people from the forestry industry,” said Billy Beck, forestry specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Visitors will get to see public and private forest projects and hear about the struggles and successes of each forest.”
In addition to Beck, speakers include Ed Zaworski, plant pathologist with the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State, and Miranda Curzon, assistant professor in the Department of Natural Resources Ecology and Management at Iowa State.
The first event, Sept. 29, will honor the Tree Farmer of the Year, an honor bestowed by the Iowa Tree Farm Program. The tree farmer will be announced that day, and there will be educational opportunities to learn more about the Iowa Tree Farm Program and the practices that led to this year’s awardee. This event will be held at 26726 270th St., Shell Rock, Iowa, in Butler County.
The annual Shimek State Forest Fall Forestry Field Day will be held Oct. 4 in southeast Iowa. Presentations will be given by ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, with a focus on current practices and issues, forest resiliency and question and answer time from the audience. The group will gather at the White Oak Campground (Shimek State Forest Donnellson Unit), just outside of Farmington, Iowa.
The Yellow River State Forest Fall Forestry Field Day is Oct. 6 in northeast Iowa and the fall series concludes Oct. 27, at the Iowa Woodland Owners Association Fall Forestry Field Day in Washington County. For the Yellow River field day, gather at 729 State Forest Road, Harper’s Ferry, Iowa. For the woodland owners association field day, gather at 2750 230th St. Washington, Iowa.
Windbreak schools will be held for Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties Sept. 8 (at 24108 Dogwood Ave., Fertile, Iowa); Sept. 9 in Calhoun County (at 2483 310th, Rockwell City); and Oct. 20 in Marion County. All windbreak schools are from 9 a.m. to noon and are open to anyone, regardless of county or residence.
All forestry field days will be held from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for each field day is $15 and covers lunch and other costs of the day.
Participants should register at least a week in advance by contacting the ISU Extension and Outreach office in the county where the event is being held.