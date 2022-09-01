Billy Beck
Billy Beck, Iowa State University Extension Forestry Specialist, speaks at a Forestry Field Day event.

 Contributed Photo

AMES — Public and private forests will be part of this year’s fall forestry field days, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“The fall forestry field days are a great way to see some science-based practices and also connect with additional people from the forestry industry,” said Billy Beck, forestry specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Visitors will get to see public and private forest projects and hear about the struggles and successes of each forest.”

