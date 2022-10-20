The Solon youth volleyball White Team learns about losing, disappointment, and being proud of what they’ve accomplished after being eliminated in the Solon Rec Department’s 5th and 6th grade volleyball tournament Sunday, October 16.
The Solon youth volleyball White Team learns about losing, disappointment, and being proud of what they’ve accomplished after being eliminated in the Solon Rec Department’s 5th and 6th grade volleyball tournament Sunday, October 16.
SOLON — 108 Solon area girls in third-through-sixth grade participated in the Solon Recreation Department’s youth volleyball program this fall. 51 third and fourth graders, and 57 fifth and sixth graders took part in the program, which started Sunday, Sept. 11 and wrapped up regular season play Sunday, October 9. An end of the season tournament was held Sunday, October 16 with the Solon Blue and Solon Black teams winning (two separate brackets).
While Mount Vernon’s program was not in the Solon league, a fifth and sixth grade team joined Solon for the tournament.
Upcoming programs
Basketball “Junior Hoopers” (3v3) – Session 1
1st-2nd grade boys and 1st-2nd grade girls
Sundays, Nov. 13 through Dec. 18
Six-week session with three weeks consisting of practices followed by three weeks of games at the Solon Community Center.
Fee — $37, includes shirt
Basketball 5v5 (girls)
Mid-October through mid-December
3rd, 4th, and 5th/6th grade
Practices start the week of October 24. Games will be on Saturday mornings starting Nov. 12 and running through Dec. 17 at the Solon Community Center.
Fee — $52, includes shirt
Basketball 5v5 (boys)
Early January through early March
3rd, 4th, and 5th/6th grade
Practices start the week of Jan. 9. Games will be on Saturday mornings starting Jan. 21 and running through Feb. 25 at the Solon Community Center.