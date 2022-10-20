SOLON — 108 Solon area girls in third-through-sixth grade participated in the Solon Recreation Department’s youth volleyball program this fall. 51 third and fourth graders, and 57 fifth and sixth graders took part in the program, which started Sunday, Sept. 11 and wrapped up regular season play Sunday, October 9. An end of the season tournament was held Sunday, October 16 with the Solon Blue and Solon Black teams winning (two separate brackets).

While Mount Vernon’s program was not in the Solon league, a fifth and sixth grade team joined Solon for the tournament.

