On May 26, 2022, Johnson County Supervisors approved the Joint Funding Agreement for Water Resource Investigations with U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey, Agreement No. 22NEJFA 138, in the amount of $310,700. Financial discussions for inclusion continue with Linn, Cedar, and Washington Counties.

The U.S. Geological Survey will look at the Silurian Aquifer to ensure there’s enough water for community development needs — water availability and development requirements. Iowa and Cedar Rivers will be boundaries. Klein and Conklin Quarries will be included. Companies going past capacity of Jordan Aquifer will be new users. The projections will run to 2045. Our last water study (Johnson County) was 2005.

