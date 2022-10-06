On May 26, 2022, Johnson County Supervisors approved the Joint Funding Agreement for Water Resource Investigations with U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey, Agreement No. 22NEJFA 138, in the amount of $310,700. Financial discussions for inclusion continue with Linn, Cedar, and Washington Counties.
The U.S. Geological Survey will look at the Silurian Aquifer to ensure there’s enough water for community development needs — water availability and development requirements. Iowa and Cedar Rivers will be boundaries. Klein and Conklin Quarries will be included. Companies going past capacity of Jordan Aquifer will be new users. The projections will run to 2045. Our last water study (Johnson County) was 2005.
The explosive development in our area, failures of elected officials to address water concerns, and recognition of water pressures worldwide have frustrated many people. As we learned that obtaining potable water is now an obstacle for rural development, Solon residents were told to be “good neighbors” and “Iowa nice.” Tax dollars and Federal Clean Water Act funds were used to subsidize development. Our Supervisors issued building permits (and collected property taxes) in areas with known water problems and illegal septic system discharge into area watersheds. The DNR and EPA enabled everything. No one addressed the proposed massive development projects’ impact on our water.
The Supervisors’ vote to initiate a water study is a game changer. We move into professional analysis of our water resources and developments’ impact on them. Water concerns are now a legitimate issue. Most importantly — newly available information will enable responsible decision making.
Viewing the Supervisors’ work sessions from April 27 and May 25, 2022, is possible on your computer or smart phone. The Solon Public Library staff is available to help patrons access all manner of information, including the meetings’ videos. Their impartial assistance is remarkable.
This is a step forward for water protection. There’s a lot to do. In the words of Steve McQueen (Bullitt) ... “Time starts now.”