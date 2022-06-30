SOLON — The Continental Congress voted on July 2, 1776, in favor of independence from Great Britain, setting forth the birth of the United States of America. In response, John Adams wrote a letter to his wife Abigail that “July 2 will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the Great Anniversary Festival,” and called for celebrations including “pomp and parade, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations (fireworks) from one end of this continent to the other.”
Of course, July 4th is recognized as Independence day as it was when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence.
As a resident of Solon, you can celebrate both historic days with “illuminations” as the Iowa Legislature passed Senate File 489 in 2017 allowing the sale and use of fireworks in the state of Iowa. However, the law also allows municipalities and county governments to set their own restrictions on fireworks.
In Solon, Section 40.05 of the City Ordinances states, “The use or exploding of Consumer Fireworks, as defined by the Code of Iowa, is hereby prohibited within the corporate limits of the City, except on the following days and times: a. July 1st through July 3rd: 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. b. July 4th: 9 a.m. through 11 p.m.”
While consumer grade fireworks are legal to use, public safety and healthcare professionals urge people to forgo their own displays and attend a professional event instead. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), an average of over 9,000 people are injured annually in fireworks mishaps with children and teens making up the majority of the casualties. Of the injured 44% suffer burns serious enough for hospital treatment. Half of the emergency room patients suffer injuries, often devastating, to their hand, fingers, or legs. One third of the victims suffer eye or other head injuries. The NFPA also points out over 19,000 fires are started annually by fireworks.
4thFest in Coralville will have fireworks at S.T. Morrison Park on July 4 at 9:45 p.m. capping a series of events starting Friday, July 1.
The City of Iowa City will light up the sky at the Old Capitol Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. as part of the Iowa City Jazz Festival.
Cedar Rapids will close out their Freedom Festival with fireworks on July 4 with the 2nd Ave. Bridge and McGrath Amphitheatre opening at 6:00 p.m.