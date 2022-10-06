IOWA CITY — The first installment of Johnson County property and mobile home taxes was due on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Payments must be delivered to the Treasurer’s Office, paid online, or postmarked by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to avoid a 1 ½ percent monthly penalty that will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
In-person payments must be made at the Treasurer’s Office, located on the first floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If paying by mail, the stub portion of the tax statement must be submitted with the payment. Payments must be mailed to the Johnson County Treasurer, PO Box 2420, Iowa City, IA 52244-2420. Payments postmarked by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, will be considered paid on time and no interest will be charged. The U.S. Postal Service postmark is the only date recognized for date of mailing. The date written on a check or a business metered date cannot be accepted as proof of the mailing date. Residents who would like a receipt must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their payment.
Payments can also be made online at https://www.iowataxandtags.org/. You may pay with an eCheck; debit card; or VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express credit card. If paying by eCheck, the online fee is only 30 cents. Credit card payments have a non-refundable service delivery fee added to the tax amount due for the service of paying taxes online with a credit card.