SOLON — An informal committee dedicated to a senior and community center in Solon held their third meeting Friday, Sept. 2 at the library.

Recreation Director Dylan Sloan met with the group for a conversation about community centers and his wants and needs for a new facility. Sloan reiterated the school district leases the current community center to the City on an annual basis and has first claim on the facilities. This limits Sloan’s ability to schedule youth programs as the district needs the gym for Spartan athletics, which would lead to 5:30-6:00 p.m. start times and 7-8:00 p.m. endings. Sloan noted such times were not ideal for kids, especially on school nights.

Recommended for you