JOHNSON COUNTY — Five candidates, three Democratic and two Republican, are on the June 7 primary election ballot in a bid to run for two open seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
V Fixmer-Oraiz, incumbent Jon Green, and Seth Zimmerman are the Democrats while Jammie Bradshaw and former Iowa City Community School District Board member Phil Hemingway are the Republicans.
The Solon Economist sent out a questionnaire to all five candidates Zimmerman’s responses were published in our May 19 edition, Bradshaw and Hemingway ran May 26.
V Fixmer-Oraiz grew up in a military family, the son of a Navy man. His mother immigrated from the Philippines when she was nine years old. “We moved around a lot when I was young, and my parents shared with me a sense of adventure, a strong work ethic that leaves no task undone, and a commitment to serving the public. I moved to Johnson County ten years ago when my wife began her tenure as a faculty member at the University of Iowa. We feel fortunate to raise our young family here. We have two boys that are four and seven years old, and we enjoy all that Johnson County has to offer – the abundant trails, natural areas and parks, art and music festivals, food and cultural events, and the list goes on and on.” Fixmer-Oraiz is a small business owner with over 15 years of training and experience in environmental and community planning. He holds a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Iowa, is a Certified Planner with the American Planning Association, and an alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. He is also the Vice President of the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition and is on the Board for the Iowa City Area Business Partnership.
Jon Green lives in rural Lone Tree and was born in Wyoming, but mostly grew up in rural Johnson and Muscatine counties, going to school in West Liberty through sixth grade before transferring to Lone Tree where he graduated in 2001. He earned a B.A. in journalism from Morningside in Sioux City in 2007.
“Returning to Wyoming, I worked in newspapers and radio including a stint as press secretary to Gov. Dave Freudenthal (D-WY) in 2009-2010. I eventually ended up in IT and worked for Cambridge Investment Research of Fairfield for over six years.” Green served one term as mayor of Lone Tree in 2018-2019 before being elected to the Board of Supervisors in a special election last June.
Why are you hoping to run for the Board of Supervisors?
Fixmer-Oraiz – “I am running to become a Johnson County Supervisor because I believe we are at a critical moment. We have had two plus years of the Covid-19 pandemic where we have lost so many loved ones and the gaps in our social safety nets have been widened in ways that left entire communities behind. Still, I believe that resilience and healing are possible. We must learn from these lessons and become more prepared in ways that support all members of our community. As a professional community planner, I have the experience, knowledge, and passion for this leadership position.
Green – ““I choose to live in Johnson County because I think it’s the best place not only in Iowa but in the region. Much of that is due to the folks who live here, and who has been elected to office before me. But we still have a long way to go. If everything was honky dory I would’ve remained in IT, but everything is not. We have a wonderful county, but too few of us can afford to live here, whether because of high housing costs, low wages and a lack of childcare, affordable or otherwise. If you don’t own a car getting around can be impossible. We champion an industrial ag system that sends our best topsoil to the Gulf of Mexico along with hogshit in quantities that boggle mind and math alike. Now there are discussions about a carbon pipeline that is nothing but a boondoggle to the already rich that will abuse environment and landowner alike. I’m running for supervisor because we need to meet these challenges, sometimes furiously.”
What do you see as the most pressing issues in Johnson County? Why? And how would you propose to address them?
Fixmer-Oraiz – “As a county, we are facing multiple challenges that require long-term planning and urgent action. Significant attention and resources are needed for climate resilience, affordable housing, equity and inclusion, transportation, and COVID-19 recovery.
To make genuine progress on these complex challenges, we must understand the issues, create and/or deepen relationships, and generate new ideas from trusted collaborators. We are very fortunate in Johnson County to have smart, passionate people in our community. We are leaders in the state when it comes to tackling difficult issues. I am an experienced convener, listener, and problem-solver who will put in the work to arrive at actionable solutions.
Green — “Johnson County is growing, fast. For many of us, this is a good problem to have. We complain about traffic, about construction, about how our neighborhoods and communities are changing. Our tax bills increase not because Johnson County assesses more in taxes but because our land values continue to rise. For those of us with the means and the voice, these are inconveniences, trivialities to be complained about like the weather. But for many of us, these are day-to-day barriers to living a successful life. If you can’t afford rent, or find childcare, or get to work... we’re setting ourselves up for disaster where the well-to-do live here and the service folks who do the tough jobs have to commute from out of county. This isn’t just folks who cook our meals or scrub our toilets, but plenty of our neighbors who would live comfortable middle class lives in nearby areas. My grandpa was a janitor and my grandmother a secretary at the Lone Tree school for decades and they were able to live a good life. My dad drove a truck for Pelling and my mom drew blood for Mercy before they retired. You shouldn’t need to win the lottery to live well in Johnson County. We need government responsive not only to the well off, but also to the well-meaning.”
What separates you from your fellow contenders?
Fixmer-Oraiz – “I come from generations of military service that has instilled in me the value of hard work and the importance of my community. I want to work for you. As a professional urban and regional planner and a small business owner, I know what it takes to generate collaborative solutions and make our shared visions a reality.
I believe that rather than ‘calling people out’ when addressing harmful policies/practices or navigating disagreements, we can build a Board culture of ‘calling people in’ to address challenging issues. Our passion for our work can be a great strength if we approach decisions in a way that ensures every voice is heard. As a leader, I work to remain curious about different perspectives. When we find a way to identify our shared values, we can achieve the best possible outcomes together.
By moving at a speed that allows us to trust each other and grow through collaboration, we create the conditions needed for positive, sustainable change. I humbly ask for your support and your vote. Thank you.”
Green – “My combination of experience and doggedness. I’ve worked for a governor and served as a small town mayor. I understand government from top to bottom and respect how our system is configured. Conflict is a necessary ingredient to successful self-government. If a candidate tells you they’re going to not make waves, it’s likely because they’re serving the status quo, which is insufficient. We have tremendous opportunity here if we take it. To leave the future to mere caretakers is a mortgage none of us can afford.”
June 7 election information
All domestic mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Auditor’s Office before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. in order to be counted.
In-person early voting is available at the Auditor’s Office, 913 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City, and at the Health & Human Services Building parking ramp (drive-thru voting), 855 S. Dubuque St. weekdays through Monday, June 6, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Polls are open 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, June 7.