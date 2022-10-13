JOHNSON COUNTY — Five candidates are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election seeking two open seats on the County Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Democrat Jon Green is seeking to retain his seat. Also on the ballot are fellow Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz, Republicans Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw, and Eric Heick (no party).
In an effort to present these candidates to our readers, the Solon Economist reached out to all five campaigns with a series of questions. We will print them in the order received, and as received.
This week, Phil Hemingway has responded and his responses are printed below.
Phil grew up on his family’s farm in rural Johnson County between Morse and Oasis, where his family still farms. After high school he farmed with his brother and father raising cattle and hogs, corn, beans, and alfalfa. He was approached by Roy Carver, Jr. to manage his father’s (Roy Carver, Sr.) ranch in Belize, Central America. He has also worked in Africa and the Soviet Union and has operated his own business in Johnson County since 1997. He has been married to his wife Anita for 30 years and the couple has one daughter, Monica. He served on the Iowa City Community School District Board of Education (5th largest in the state) for four years completing his term in 2019.
Why are you running for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors? And why do you feel qualified to hold such office – why should the voters hire you to represent them?
“To provide a fresh perspective on issues of fiscal oversight, concentrating on roads and bridges, and necessary county services, and representing the entire county and all its residents.
I am the only candidate who has held a public trust larger than that of county supervisor. As an Iowa City School Board member for four years, I oversaw a budget much larger than the county’s and a staff over four times larger, and at the time, the State’s largest bond issue of 193 million dollars for nothing as an unpaid volunteer. As opposed to supervisors who oversee less spending and less personnel for close to $90,000/year. I am the only candidate in the last five election cycles who has pledged not to seek nor accept any raise in compensation over $71,240.00. The balance will be donated to Ag education and FFA chapters in Johnson County. I hope this will serve as an example for others to follow.”
What do you see as the highest priority issue facing Johnson County? Why? And as one vote on the Board, how would you address it?
“Inflation and fiscal oversight; we are in a period of 40-year high inflation and entering a recession. The cost of everything our residents in the county purchases goes up daily. We will continue to have to provide necessary services for our growing county, but we will also have to be conscious of the inflationary pressures we place on our residents with our own local spending. I have a proven track record as a fiscal watchdog. In fact, the Cedar Rapids Gazette editorial board stated in November of 2018, referring to my board service: ‘There is simply no other board member of the School Board with his tenacity or attention to detail especially in fiscal matters.’ At this time in our county’s history, I feel these qualifications would be universally welcomed.”
What are some other high-priority issues, as you see them?
“Bridging the rural/urban divide, providing for our ever growing mental health needs in our community, providing for law enforcement needs in battling our growing crime, violence and drug issues in our community, protecting rural residents’ rights and agricultural land and livestock operations, and reducing the over-regulatory bureaucracy of county government.”
With a currently 100% Democratic Board of Supervisors, do you feel Republicans/conservatives have a voice in Johnson County and that their interests are being represented?
“No, for 64 years, one-party rule has not worked for residents of Johnson County.”
If elected, how would you ensure all residents of Johnson County are heard and represented?
“I feel I am the only candidate suited to do so because of my service and lifelong residence in Johnson County. As a school board member, I was the only Republican on a board of seven. I was able to provide leadership and representation for all students and staff in the ICCSD. I was often sought out by staff, students and community members who felt others wouldn’t listen to their concerns. I also provided weekly times for community members to come and discuss their issues outside of the board room. This is important to meet the people and listen to their concerns regardless of their party affiliation. I have worked with Democrats in Johnson County my whole life. Roads and bridges know no political status.”
Anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I urge all residents to participate in the electoral process. I want everyone to look at the person running, not the consonant behind their name. I hope to be judged by my lifelong advocacy to issues of local concern and by my service to the entire community.
I seek your support and vote on or before November 8th, 2022.
Important dates and deadlines for the election
Wednesday, October 19 – First day absentee ballots can be mailed, and first day in-person early voting is allowed by state law.
Monday, October 25 – 5:00 p.m. voter pre-registration deadline, and deadline to request a mailed ballot. In-person early voting and Election Day registration are still available after this deadline.
Monday, Nov. 7 – Last day for in-person early voting at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – All domestic mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office BEFORE the polls close at 8:00 p.m. in order to be counted.
In-person early voting opportunities
Johnson County Auditor’s Office – Administration Building lobby, 913 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City
Drive-Thru voting – Health and Human Services parking ramp, 855 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. weekdays Wednesday, October 19 through Monday, Nov. 7
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6
For other satellite locations go to www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/auditor/elections