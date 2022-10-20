JOHNSON COUNTY — Five candidates are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election seeking two open seats on the County Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Democrat Jon Green is seeking to retain his seat. Also on the ballot are fellow Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz, Republicans Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw, and Eric Heick (no party).
In an effort to present these candidates to our readers, the Solon Economist reached out to all five campaigns with a series of questions. We will print them in the order received, and as received.
This week, V Fixmer-Oraiz has responded and his responses are printed below. Phil Hemingway’s responses were printed last week.
Please introduce yourself: name, occupation, brief biography, family, etc.
My name is V Fixmer-Oraiz and I am the CEO & Founder of Astig Planning, a local planning firm focused on planning for our shared future through the lens of climate change impacts and social and racial justice. I grew up in a military family, my Dad is a Midwest kid who found his way to the Navy, and my Mom is an immigrant from the Philippines. I was raised watching firsthand what service to my country and family sacrifice can look like. My wife Natalie and I have been together for 17 years. We moved to Johnson County ten years ago when she took a faculty position at the University of Iowa and I then completed my Master’s Degree in Planning from this same great institution. Seven years ago, we started a family and I am truly awed every day that I get to be the parent of two curious and kind young people, aged four (Celso) and seven (Emmons) years old. My grandparents live here, as well as my wife’s parents, and we are so fortunate to have our family close.
Why are you running for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors? And why do you feel qualified to hold such office – why should the voters hire you to represent them?
I am running to become a Johnson County Supervisor because I believe we are at a critical moment. We have had two plus years of the Covid-19 pandemic where we have lost so many loved ones and the gaps in our social safety nets have been exposed even further in ways that left entire communities behind. I believe that resilience and healing are possible. We must learn from these lessons and become more prepared in ways that support all members of our community.
I am qualified to hold such an office because I am a small business owner with 15+ years of training and experience in environmental and community planning. My credentials include a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Iowa, I am a Certified Planner with the American Planning Association, and an alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. I am also the Vice President of the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition and am on the Board for the Iowa City Area Business Partnership.
What do you see as the highest priority issue facing Johnson County? Why? And as one vote on the Board, how would you address it?
Affordable housing should be safe and dignified for all of us. There are many indicators that highlight the lack of affordable housing in Johnson County. For instance, in 2020, the National Low Income Housing Coalition released ‘Out of Reach 2020’, which compares local wages with the cost of basic housing. Johnson County is one of the most expensive places to live in the state of Iowa, and a minimum wage worker would have to work 108 hours each week in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment.
This is a serious problem for our workforce and our community when people cannot secure safe, affordable housing. I have seen firsthand the conditions of housing provided to our minimum wage earning community members— rental properties where landlords refuse to address sewage and plumbing issues or respond to tenant concerns, particularly when those tenants are immigrants or People of Color.
If elected, I would focus immediate resources on taking direct action to protect our manufactured housing communities who are under attack from out-of-state companies buying up the land from under their homes. These communities are strongholds of hardworking Iowans. We need to protect the affordable housing we have and create more opportunities for people to safely live in our county.
What are some other high-priority issues, as you see them?
Inclusive Economic Development: As an underestimated business owner, I am aware of the barriers in place and intimidation that is felt when trying to make our dreams a reality. I will work toward removing those barriers and creating a more inclusive business ecosystem.
Connectivity & Mobility: There are differences between urban and rural connectivity issues; however, they are similar in their impact—denying people the ability to earn a living wage, receive prompt medical care, and have access to healthy food. I will look at policies that get creative and further address how people, no matter where they live in this county, are connected to the resources they need to thrive.
With a currently 100% Democratic Board of Supervisors, do you feel Republicans/conservatives have a voice in Johnson County and that their interests are being represented? If elected, how would you ensure all residents of Johnson County are heard and represented?
Right now, Republicans/conservatives hold the governor’s office and a majority in the state legislature. Conservative voices are well-represented in the laws that govern our county and the programs and projects that are (and aren’t!) funded for our residents. I meet differences in opinion with curiosity. I am a deliberator and active listener; I want to hear all sides of an issue before taking action. I live by a value of ‘moving at the speed of trust,’ and I will work hard to gain that trust. I’ll visit every single part of our county on a regular basis and create scheduled ‘listening posts’ where anyone can meet with me. When I say that I want to create a Johnson County that is more resilient and thriving for all, I mean all.
Anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have been working in communities across the state of Iowa for years and have honed a skillset that focuses on listening and earning trust. I am running for public office because I want to serve our community. I have been working the past four and a half years as the Manager for the Johnson County Historic Poor Farm, which means I have been serving in a similar role as departmental director. I have been providing monthly updates at weekly Work Session meetings for the Board of Supervisors for almost six years and know how to get items on the agenda and prepare and present budgets. I am extremely familiar with the role of the Supervisors and can hit the ground running on day one.
I humbly ask for your support and your vote on or before November 8th. Thank you!