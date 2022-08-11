Brett White (28) consoles Colin Werner after Werner struck out for the final out of a Class 3A substate quarterfinal game against Maquoketa Saturday, July 9 at home. The Cardinals defeated the Spartans 7-5. White was named to both IABaseball.com and the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State 1st Teams.
Kinnick Pusteoska tries to avoid the tag diving back to second base in game one of a doubleheader Thursday, June 23 at home against Mount Vernon. Pusteoska was named to IABaseball.com’s Class 3A All-State 2nd Team and the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 3A All-State 3rd Team.
SOLON — IABaseball.com (IAB), the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA), and Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) all recently released All-State honors with five Solon student athletes recognized.
Hilary Wilson, a junior, was selected to the IGCA’s Class 4A Third Team. Wilson led the Lady Spartans at the plate with 42 hits including ten doubles and four homeruns with a .382 batting average.
Brett White, a sophomore, was a Class 3A First Team pick for both IAB and IHSBCA as a shortstop. White led the team at bat with 55 hits including 14 doubles, a pair of triples, and seven homeruns with a .482 average. He also accounted for 42 outs.
Kinnick Pusteoska was named to the IAB 3A Second Team and the IHSBCA 3A Third Team as a first baseman. Pusteoska, a senior, was third on the team in hits with 36 including 14 doubles, one triple, and four homers with a .306 average. He led the team in producing outs with 218 to his credit this season.
Blake Timmons, a junior, received IAB 3A Second Team recognition as an infielder. Timmons was second on the team in hits with 38 including nine doubles, three triples, and one dinger. He spent 25 innings on the mound for a 2-1 record and 5.88 ERA with 34 hits, 24 runs (21 earned), 18 walks, and 27 strikeouts (third on the team).
Gehrig Turner received 3A Honorable Mention from IAB. A sophomore, Turner could often be found behind the plate and accounted for 91 outs. He produced 33 hits with nine doubles and four homeruns including a pair against WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana.
The Solon Economist again congratulates these athletes on their season and wishes them every success going forward.