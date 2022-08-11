SOLON — IABaseball.com (IAB), the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA), and Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) all recently released All-State honors with five Solon student athletes recognized.

Hilary Wilson, a junior, was selected to the IGCA’s Class 4A Third Team. Wilson led the Lady Spartans at the plate with 42 hits including ten doubles and four homeruns with a .382 batting average.

