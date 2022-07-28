The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) recently announced the 2022 All District Baseball teams with five Solon players selected.
Gehrig Turner, Kinnick Pusteoska, Brett White, and Blake Timmons were named to the Class 3A Southeast First Team while Drew Wilcox was a Second Team pick.
Turner, a sophomore catcher, hit with a .323 average producing 33 hits including nine doubles and four homeruns. He scored 27 times and drove in 33. Pusteoska, a senior first baseman, hit with a .327 average with 36 hits including 14 doubles, one triple, and four homeruns. He scored 36 runs and batted in 42. White, a sophomore shortstop, had a .482 average with a team-high 55 hits including 14 doubles, two triples, and seven homers. He scored 55 runs and drove in 45. Timmons, a junior utility player, batted with a .298 average with 38 hits including nine doubles, three triples, and one dinger. He scored 50 runs and drove in 18. On the mound Timmons went 2-1 in 25 innings giving up 34 hits and 24 runs (21 earned). He dispensed 27 strikeouts.
Wilcox, a sophomore pitcher, went 5-1 on the bump in 46 innings giving up 48 hits and 41 runs (29 earned) for a 4.41 ERA. He issued 33 strikeouts.
There were no nominations for Honorable Mention.
Other area players named to the Southeast District include Clear Creek Amana’s Ben Swails and Sam Young (First Team), and Josh Loren (Second Team).