It’s been a year since I had surgery, followed by weeks of therapy. Speech therapy helped me regain the words and other memories I had lost from being on morphine too long. I was told that my memory would return, all in its own in time, but as a writer, I had neither the time nor the patience to wait for that to happen naturally.

Physical therapy helped me regain most of the strength I’d lost from so much time confined to bed and wheelchairs. Occupational therapy helped me find new ways to do some of the things that were no longer easy, probably as much from age as from the effects of my illness and convalescence. I am no longer able to walk without a lot of effort and concentration, so I use a walker most days, on good days I get by with just a cane. I gave up driving before all this happened because I feared I’d not be able to move fast enough in an emergency. I found other ways to get to appointments, meetings and the grocery store, and plenty of willing friends and family to take care of the things I couldn’t do.

