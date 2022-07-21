Many years ago, my doctor told me that “cow’s milk is meant to nourish baby cows, not baby people.” He was encouraging me to continue to breastfeed rather than switch my growing son to the same milk the rest of the family drank. We compromised and settled on one of the prepared canned formulas that had just recently become available. I felt very modern as I remembered my mother ‘s frequent chore preparing formula for my baby sister. It seemed to involve, aside from much time and effort, double-boilers, Karo syrup and condensed milk along with vitamin drops and purified water. Her own mother had lost her first baby because she couldn’t produce enough milk and, being very young and living isolated on the Kansas prairie, had no one to advise her of how to feed her tiny daughter.

I couldn’t help wondering, in view of recent shortages, why there had been such a problem finding formula for babies other than preemies or those with allergies. Is it laziness that prevents parents from making their own formulas as our mothers and grandmothers did? Or greed for hoarding weeks and months worth of supplies and leaving nothing for those who can’t afford to stockpile in the face of shortages? I recognize the need for special formulas for those babies with special needs who might, as did such children in past generations, starve for lack of food they could digest, but why grab all the regular formula off the shelves?

Recommended for you