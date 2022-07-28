“How many times have you fallen in the past year?” “When was the last time you fell?” “Have you fallen during the past month?” I’ve been asked those questions so many times during the past year or two that I’ve been tempted to admit to an imaginary fall just to satisfy the people who keep asking. Apparently, they expect me to have fallen and are disappointed when I tell them I haven’t.

I think it’s been ten or fifteen years since I fell down, maybe longer, and it was because I was hurrying from car to mailbox, slipped on loose gravel, twisted my ankle and lost my balance. Embarrassed, I looked around to see if anyone had seen my clumsiness, jumped up, retrieved my mail, got back in the car and drove the rest of the way home where I unloaded my groceries and put them away before I sat down and inspected my ankle. It was a little tender and beginning to swell, so I spent a couple of days kicking back in my recliner and enjoying the excuse to let most of the housework slide. I let very few people know about my fall, it was embarrassing.

