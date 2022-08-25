After four years of college in Iowa City and an additional 14 years living there before we moved to the country, I discovered that several of my high school friends had lived there also during that time, and we were completely unaware of each other. Of the many factors that caused that lapse, the most common had been the simple fact that, once married, women take on new identities; their last names have changed. Far too late, I discovered that one of my schoolmates had lived less than a block from us and neither of us had been aware of that fact. We learned, belatedly, of each other only after her businessman husband had consulted my accountant husband regarding a tax matter.

During the past decade or so, any number of additional people have mysteriously disappeared from my life. This time, it was not just a matter of the new last name listed in the phone book, as it was of no listing anywhere at all. Unlike the past, we have no directory of cellphone numbers and find ourselves in a state comparable to the former “unlisted” phone numbers of the past. But even then, the operator could contact the party and give them the option of calling you.

