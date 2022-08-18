For many years, I’ve been plagued by that all-too-common ailment known as “a bad back.” Generally, a few days taking it easy will cure it. It strikes unexpectedly and for little apparent reason, leaning over the sink to brush my teeth, or reaching too high in the cupboard, things I usually do with no ill effects.

Several years ago, I discovered some things about loneliness, vulnerability, disability, and good old-fashioned fear, things that normally we can avoid, solve or at least cope with. Alone, except for Babe our Golden Retriever, I meant to do some work on our little vacation house in northwest Iowa.

