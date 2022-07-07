There seems to be a belief that there is only one reason for the increasing number of mass shootings, and there are two main schools of thought. Both are right, but both are wrong in their belief that theirs is the sole cause of this madness.
Is the availability of firearms designed strictly to kill people to blame? Yes. Is the failure to adequately treat persons with certain mental issues to blame? Yes. A third cause, the fact that the founding fathers hadn’t imagined the nature of weapons this many years in the future also has a significant role in the problem. We need to admit to that fact and reinterpret the concept of our right to bear arms to fit the reality of the present. And there are other, less obvious, reasons such as the way wars were fought in the past and how they are conducted today. The idea of guerrilla fighters has taken on a certain glamour where, in the past, non-military forces were looked upon as renegades and outlaws. All these changed attitudes and beliefs have something to do with the reasons children are being murdered, people with diverse beliefs are trying to rid the world of those who worship differently, speak a different language, or look and dress differently from themselves.
This problem is not going to go away by itself, yet we behave as if each horrific episode is unique and probably won’t happen again. We offer solace to those who lose loved ones, we mouth platitudes, offer prayers, counseling, minutes of silence, flowers, balloons, teddy bears, memorial services and monuments, all in the aftermath of the tragedies. But we do nothing to keep it from happening again. It is as if we bury our heads in the sand and refuse to believe there will be a next time. Believe me, there will be a next time. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that there will be one (probably several) such happenings between the time I am writing this, on Memorial Day, and the time you are now reading it in the newspaper.
I hear the same old argument, “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people,” as if that made it perfectly okay to own and use a murderous automatic weapon that was designed for war. Other than military and law-enforcement, there is no good reason for anyone to possess such armaments. “What about collectors?” someone asked me. The term “gun collector” isn’t exactly a career definition. Nor does it require a special education or college degree. At best, it’s a hobby, and I suppose anybody can call themselves a gun collector if they own more than one gun. But I see no legitimate reason for ordinary citizens to “collect” weapons designed for war – or for murder.
Weapons of all types, from BB guns to guided missiles, were invented for the purpose of wounding and killing, whether animals for food or enemies for survival, and target practice is intended to increase the likelihood of success – even though we try to fool ourselves by calling it trap-shooting and sporting competitions. Guns were made to deliver bullets, and sooner or later, most people who possess one are going to shoot it at something besides a paper target. I imagine there are very few people who, upon receiving their first BB gun, didn’t eventually aim it at a bird or other small animal. If they missed, they were lucky; I’ve heard too many confessions of regret, guilt and sorrow from young shooters who didn’t miss and who realized, too late, that animals aren’t for target practice.
Few of us would buy a painting and hide it away in a closet; or a piano and never play it. We would want to use them for their intended purpose. And, if we possess a gun, we will naturally want to shoot it. And this is where those two disputed reasons can combine to quickly become a disaster. No matter what the reason – road rage, bullying, poverty, perceived insults, grudges or a need for attention, if the anger is strong enough and the gun is within reach, chances are someone will use it. It’s not just the gun’s availability and it’s not just the angry person. It’s the combination of the two. And it will keep happening until we take some strong measures to eliminate both of those factors.