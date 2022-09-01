I started kindergarten in September of 1939. School was not an entirely new experience for me. When it was necessary for my mother to go there, she took us younger children along rather than find a babysitter. In fact, she took us just about everywhere, as was common during the Depression, unless there was a close relative, or very good friend who wouldn’t expect to be paid. I’d spent one afternoon visiting my older sister’s classroom to familiarize me with the building, routines, sitting quietly at a desk and seeing how students were expected to behave. I liked the music class with the pretty music teacher who resembled the movie actress and singer Katherine Grayson. I enjoyed recess, except for the fact that it didn’t last long enough.

I knew about lessons and assignments. Flash cards and quizzes were familiar as well, because my older sister had taught me many of the things she had learned in school, long before I would encounter them myself. By the first day of kindergarten, I could count to one hundred, recite the alphabet, read at near the first-grade level and write my name in cursive. She had drilled me until I could add and subtract numbers up into the twenties, identify all the colors in the box of sixteen crayons, and spell several dozen words up to six letters long. I could stay inside the lines in my coloring books, sing “I’m a Little Teapot” with appropriate gestures, tie my shoelaces and rattle off our address and phone number. I was ready for school. The teacher, Miss Simon, said that it had not been a good idea for me to learn so many things the “wrong” way and that I would have difficulties un-learning them before I could progress properly. Her dire prediction never came true.

