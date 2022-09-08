Kids never seem to settle in at school until they’ve settled a few important matters. Finding the new best friend was near the top of my list. Charles had been my best friend for four years and I missed him. Walking with Betty for only the two blocks to her house left me to walk alone for the rest of the way. I began taking a different route after school, emboldened by my growing experience with the local geography. I now knew the way to the library, downtown stores and movie theaters. My new route to and from school took me past Eleanor’s house.

I’d known Eleanor as a classmate since first grade – she had missed kindergarten and first grade while she and her father had both been recovering from polio, so she had skipped kindergarten and entered first grade a year older than the rest of us. A heavy metal leg brace caused her to walk with a clank and an odd little hop as she swung the braced leg forward with each second step, but that didn’t slow her down or impede her ability to take part in recess games or acrobatics on the jungle gym. I began walking home after school with her almost daily and soon became so accustomed to the leg brace that I seldom noticed or thought about it. By sixth grade the leg brace was gone.

