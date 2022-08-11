WEST DES MOINES — Amidst rising retail food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau’s Food and Farm Index® finds that price is the most important factor influencing Iowa grocery shoppers purchases of meat, poultry and dairy this summer.

One quarter of Iowa shoppers (25% meat/poultry, 26% dairy) say price is the most important factor driving their purchases while two-thirds of shoppers (67% meat/poultry, 67% dairy) rank price in the top three. Additionally, 8 in 10 shoppers (79%) now say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, up from 62% in last year’s survey. Government regulation that increases food costs went from the sixth most concerning aspect of food production among Iowa grocery shoppers in 2021 to the most commonly selected option in 2022.

