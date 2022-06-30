Monika Czinano had her work cut out for her.
When she was a freshman she played behind one of the most decorated Iowa Hawkeyes ever in Megan Gustafson.
“Megan was the best player in America,” said head coach Lisa Bluder. “Monika was just like a sponge. She wanted to learn everything she could from her. Monika’s adjustment from high school to now is absolutely amazing. Jan Jensen is a good coach, Megan was a great influence and Monika worked hard and wanted it.”
Megan was the first consensus National Player of the Year in conference history, consensus first team all American, AP Player of the Year and the list goes on and on.
Megan holds 16 Iowa record’s and eight Big Ten records when she finished playing in 2019. The following season (2019-20) Monica started in place of Megan.
Bluder asked the reporters at media day when Monika was a sophomore, not to compare Monika to Megan. That was fair and although Monika hasn’t reached the heights of Megan, the 6-3 center from Minnesota has been named first team all-Big Ten three years in a row and has led the nation in field goal percentage two of the last three years. That means the Hawkeyes have had a first team all-Big Ten center for six straight years.
The freshman year Monika learned a lot from Megan.
“Coming in I knew she was a phenomenal player,” said Monika. “Playing with her and seeing how she held herself took it to a new level. I love her and respect her so much.”
Megan’s work ethic is what stood out for Monika.
“Megan was so consistent coming into the gym and she always took me with her,” Monika said. “She showed me a way to become better and I still use that today. It’s been pretty valuable to me to help my career.”
The Hawks went 29-7 that year, finished second in the Big Ten, won the Big Ten Conference tournament and went to the Elite 8.
Monika played in every game and shot 55% from the floor.
Iowa beat Maryland twice that year including the Big Ten championship game.
The Hawkeyes hadn’t beaten Maryland since 1992.
“It was crazy because as a freshman, I didn’t realize how hard it was to win a Big Ten championship and to beat Maryland twice in one season,” said Monika. “That year was a lot of fun.”
2019-20 Iowa 23-7, 14-4 in the Big Ten
Iowa finished second in the Big Ten that year and lost in the opening round off the Big
Ten tournament. Then Covid shut down the season.
Monika started 28 games that year averaging 16 points, 5.0 rebounds and was second in the nation in field goal percentage (67.9). The 6-3 center was named first team All-Big Ten and academic All-Big Ten.
“We were having a scrimmage and at halftime we found out our season was shut down,” said Monika. “That was just like a knife to the side. Everyone was in a state of disbelief. As weird as it was I’m grateful to be able to come back this year.”
Kate Martin and Monika have been roommates for the last four year. They had a lot of free time so Monika took up embroidering and she became good at it.
I still have a pillow case my grandma Lund embroidered in 1960.
2020-21 Iowa 20-10, 11-8 in the Big Ten
Monika started all 30 games, was second on the team in scoring (19.3) and third on the team I rebounds (5.8) The former Minnesota prep led the nation in field goal percentage (66.8).
Monica scored a career high 38 points against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament going 16-18 (.899) from the floor, the second highest single game field goal percentage in Big Ten tournament history.
“Once the coaches notice that somebody’s on a roll they continue to feed it,” Monika said. “At that point they said to continue to pass the ball inside. My teammates were amazing at giving me that opportunity. I think it was one of those times that things were flowing fairly well.”
Monika was a first team All-Big Ten selection and made the Big Ten all-tournament team.
Iowa beat Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State to get into the Big Ten conference championship against Maryland losing 104-84.
In the Purdue game Monika not only scored 38 points she had nine rebounds and shot 6-6 from the free throw line.
Against Rutgers, Monika scored 20 on 10-15 shooting.
Monika scored 27 against the Spartans on 12-16 shooting.
In the championship loss to Maryland, Monika finished with 22 points on 10-13 shooting.
For the Big Ten tournament, Monica hit 48-62 (77%).
Iowa also had a freshman named Catlin Clark make all-Big Ten Tournament team.
Too bad fans didn’t get to see them live because of the Covid shutdown.
I went to a couple of games at Carver and it was like going to a scrimmage.
You could hear the ball bouncing and the coaches calling out plays.
Hopefully we won’t have to go through that again.
2021-22 Iowa 24-8 14-4 in the Big Ten
The Hawkeye women did something no other Iowa team has ever done.
They tied Ohio State for the Big Ten championship and won the Big Ten tournament in the same season.
The Hawks started strong winning their first five games, they had their next three cancelled because of Covid and then lost two of their next three.
They did beat Michigan State in their Big Ten opener but postponed the Penn State and Illinois games.
There were two games, Wisconsin and Michigan, where Iowa suited up only seven players. They beat Wisconsin but lost to Michigan.
That’s why winning both the Big Ten and Big Ten tournament was so special.
Monika played in 31 games, averaged 21.2 points, shot 84% from the free throw line and led the nation in field goal percentage (67.9%) for the second straight year.
Monica was also first team all-Big Ten for the third year in a row.
“When Monika came out of high school she wasn’t a highly touted recruit,” said coach Bluder. “That was great but she really knew she wanted to come here. In high school she wasn’t as refined a player as she is now. Her freshman year her shot form was kind of messed up. We taught her how to fix her shot between her freshman and sophomore year and she did all the hard work. It takes a lot of hard work when you’re 19 years old to change your shot form. She did it on her own in the summer.”
Monika grew up a Minnesota Gopher fan but they didn’t offer her a scholarship.
“I went to a lot of games and even had a birthday party there,” Monika said. “Iowa was a perfect fit for me. After my first visit to Iowa, I knew if they offered I would say yes.”
I would have to thank the Gophers for overlooking Monika.
I think Hawkeye fans would agree.