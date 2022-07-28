AMES — The horticulture team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold the 2022 Fruit and Vegetable Field Day Aug. 15 at Iowa State University’s Horticulture Research Station northeast of Ames.
The annual event will feature various research and demonstration projects on fruit and vegetable production for commercial growers, extension personnel, nonprofit organizations and master gardeners.
The field day will provide an opportunity to observe results and evaluate projects focusing on organic vegetable production, peppers, winter squash, apples, grapes, pest management in cucurbit crops, and beneficial insects.
Ajay Nair, associate professor in horticulture and extension vegetable production specialist with Iowa State, said the field day will showcase commercial production of several vegetable crops that are commonly grown in Iowa and sold through farmers market, CSAs, and wholesale.
Suzanne Slack, assistant professor in horticulture and extension fruit production specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said the field day will demonstrate new apple cultivars in a high-density system, pesticide drift damage to watch for, and grape vine revitalization tactics.
“We are excited to showcase some of our new fruit research and demonstration projects at the field day this year,” said Slack. “We will showcase our new MAIA high density orchard, wine grape improvement projects, and high tunnel fruit production.”
The Horticulture Research Station is located at 55519 170th St., Ames. The field day will run from 2-6:30 p.m.
Funding for the event is provided by USDA NIFA, North Central SARE and IDALS Specialty Crop Block grant. The field day is organized in partnership with Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, Practical Farmers of Iowa, and the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture.