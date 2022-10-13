IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Empowerment/Early Childhood Iowa Area Board has funds available for programs to provide childcare consultation services to immigrant and refugee in-home childcare providers.

Any programs serving childcare providers in Johnson County are eligible to apply. Funds are available for contract dates Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, with a possibility of up to two renewal years. Total funding of up to $5,000 is available for this project.

