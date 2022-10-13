IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Empowerment/Early Childhood Iowa Area Board has funds available for programs to provide childcare consultation services to immigrant and refugee in-home childcare providers.
Any programs serving childcare providers in Johnson County are eligible to apply. Funds are available for contract dates Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, with a possibility of up to two renewal years. Total funding of up to $5,000 is available for this project.
Funding service objectives are to:
• Provide linguistically and culturally competent childcare consultation services to immigrant and refugee individuals wishing to become a Registered Child Development Home or Child Care Home provider
• Increase participation in the IQ4K system among immigrant and refugee owned/operated Registered Child Development Homes
• Increase the number of childcare slots available to children receiving childcare assistance in Registered Child Development Homes and Childcare Homes owned/operated by immigrant and refugee individuals
• Facilitate successful completion of Child Care Essentials, mandatory reporter, First Aid/CPR training for individuals who are dual language learners in languages other than English
• Work with providers on meeting Department of Human Services safety requirements
• Facilitate programs that are enrolled and participating in the Child and Adult Food Care Program
• Provide templates for enrollment processes, family handbooks, and contracts, and
• Assist providers with participation in ChildNet and required trainings in native languages.