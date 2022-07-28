Future stars shine bright in Solon By Chris Umscheid chris.umscheid@wcinet.com Jul 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Buy Now The Music on Main concert series continued Wednesday, July 20 as Brock Family Music presented The Future Stars of Solon. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Cai Brock performs on the piano as Chuck Brock turns the pages for him. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now John Hynek is silhouetted against the evening sky Wednesday, July 20 while performing a piano solo during a Music on Main concert featuring The Future Stars of Solon presented by Brock Family Music. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Alicia Brock is reflected inside the lid of a piano while she sings in a Music on Main concert Wednesday, July 20. Brock Family Music presented The Future Stars of Solon in the evening event. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Chase Calderwood, a piano mover with Brock Family Music, lays down some guitar riffs and licks Wednesday, July 20 during a Music on Main concert featuring the future stars of Solon. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now A young piano player’s legs dangle from the bench Wednesday, July 20 in a Music on Main concert featuring The Future Stars of Solon presented by Brock Family Music. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Alicia Brock encourages Simone Abrams. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now The Music on Main concert series continued Wednesday, July 20 as Brock Family Music presented The Future Stars of Solon. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Carter Brock performs a piano solo. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now John Hynek performs a piano solo during a Music on Main concert Wednesday, July 20 featuring The Future Stars of Solon presented by Brock Family Music. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Nora Dibble sings during a Music on Main concert Wednesday, July 20 featuring The Future Stars of Solon presented by Brock Family Music. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Kyla Pizzini-Mercer sings. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOLON — The Music on Main concert series continued Wednesday, July 20 with Brock Family Music presenting “The Future Stars of Solon” as several Brock students took the stage.Music on Main evokes the feel of turn of the century smalltown Americana with free family-friendly concerts in the bandstand Wednesday evenings starting at 7:00 p.m.The final two concerts of the year are set for August 3 (Hart and Park), and August 10 (Joel Foreman Quartet). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa softball: Watters named to All-RVC elite-teamSpringville softball: Rewarded for a job well doneBetween the lines: Power pitching programMidland baseball: Sauer named first-team All-TRC baseballAnamosa baseball: Loaded with All-RVC talentNext cowgirl queens crownedJoseph 'Joe' BrownCarl FrederickMartelle celebrates 150 years July 30 and July 31Anamosa swim team: Bringing home the hardware Images Videos