Gary Louis Obadal, 65, of North Liberty, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at UIHC surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids with burial at Blain Cemetery near Swisher.
Gary was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Waterloo, the son of Ernest Louis and Eldora Edna (Staley) Obadal. During his working career he spent time farming, working at FMC and retired as a Correctional Officer from IMCC Oakdale. He was a member of Bicyclists of Iowa City and participated in RAGBRAI for many years. Gary enjoyed his time outside working on his skid loader and mowing. He was an honest, loyal, hard-working friend, willing to lend a hand to anyone. Gary always had a big smile and a kind heart. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
Gary is survived by his mother, Eldora Rathje; sons, Jeffrey (Sheena) and Louis; grandson, Ronan Moffit; significant other, Elaine Claude; siblings, Darrel (Cheri) Obadal, Cheryl Skala, Carol Obadal (Terry Stammeyer) and David Obadal and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; step-mother, Barb and nephew Jamie Jones.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.broshchapel.com.