Kendall Jensen delivers a pitch Tuesday, May 31 in the top of the first inning of what was scheduled to be a varsity doubleheader against Benton Community. A gas leak led to suspension of the game to a later date.
Mia Stahle pretty much has her back against the wall as she waits for the ball to drop ending the top of the first inning of what was scheduled to be a varsity doubleheader against Benton Community Tuesday, May 31 at home. However, a gas leak forced suspension and eventual postponement of the games.
SOLON — An apparent mistake by an underground utilities contractor led to concern, confusion, frustration, and ultimately postponement of a Tuesday, May 31 varsity doubleheader with Benton Community on the Lady Spartans’ diamond.
The first whiffs of natural gas was noticed during pregame warm-ups, however the game began as scheduled with the Bobcats held scoreless in the top of the first inning with Kendall Jensen in the circle. Just before the first pitch of the bottom half of the inning, umpire Willie Guy cleared the dugouts as the gas had intensified. The game was suspended as the Solon Fire Department and Mid-American Energy personnel responded and assessed the situation.
In the meantime, the Lady Spartans ventured across the street (and upwind of the gas leak) to watch part of the boys doubleheader against Benton Community.
After a significant delay, the go-ahead was given for warm-ups to begin anew with hopes of resuming the game. However, it was short-lived as the final determination was made that it was not safe to be in the ballpark.
A date, time, and location for the resumption had not been determined as of deadline.
West Liberty visits Friday, June 10 for a level 2/varsity pair starting at 5:00 p.m. The ladies visit West Delaware Wednesday, June 15 for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader, and travel to Vinton-Shellsburg Thursday, June 16 for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.