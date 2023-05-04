Gerald VonStein

Gerald Guy VonStein, 79, of Solon, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Lantern Park Care Initiatives in Coralville.
Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, lower level (100 South Cedar Street). Celebration of Life services were held at 2 p.m. at Brosh Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery in Solon, where full military rites were conducted by the Solon American Legion.
Gerald was born June 1, 1943, in Iowa City, the son of David and Lillian (Ferguson) VonStein. On April 26, 1969, he was united in marriage to Linda Sue Brown.
Gerald was employed by Wilson/Farmstead for 29 years in Cedar Rapids; also, by the Iowa City schools, and the VA. In his youth, he helped farmers with their crops in the summer. He was active in the Boy Scouts where he enjoyed camping excursions. Gerald joined the Navy as a reservist in 1962. From 1965-67 he served on an ammunition ship, the U.S.S. Paricutin, as a machinist mate. Gerald was a Navy veteran. The medals he earned were National Defense, VietNam Service and VietNam Campaign. He was a longtime member of the Solon American Legion.
Gerald was a very beloved man. He was a good, caring, devoted, giving husband, father who cherished his family.
Survivors include his wife Linda of nearly 54 years, son Mark, daughter Sharon, brother Phillip, sister Nina and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and a brother Michael.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family, who will later determine organizations in which to donate in Gerald’s name.