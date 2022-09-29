Jobyna was from a large farming family and had attended a country school through eighth grade. I first saw her, accompanied by her mother, a few days before school was to start, as we were registering in the principal’s office. Her dark blond hair was in pigtails and she wore a plaid dress of a style none of us town girls would have worn since fifth grade. We were into sweater sets with strings of fake pearls or skirts and blouses with tiny silk scarves worn like neckties, If we ever wore braids in public, they would have been sophisticated French braids, not little girl pigtails. I felt a little sorry for her, thinking she’d have a rough time fitting in. When school started a few days later, however, she was clad in a fashionable skirt and short-sleeve sweater; she even wore the requisite saddle shoes and I learned later that she had older sisters who had met the same challenge and clued her in on all the new rules.

Even as freshmen, we had several elective classes each semester, and classes often included students from other grade levels. Jobyna and I shared only two or three classes each semester and few opportunities to get acquainted after school, as she rode the bus most days. If she took part in after-school activities, they were none that I participated in, aside from occasional musical and dramatic productions. Much like Eleanor, she walked had an odd little hop,. I learned later that she had broken her kneecap as a youngster and, as it could not be repaired or replaced in those days, it had simply been removed. She had learned to lock her knee joint and developed extra strong leg muscles that enabled her to get along without a brace.

Recommended for you