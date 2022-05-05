The GFWC/Iowa Solon Women’s Club hosts their May Plant and Bake Sale Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the basement of the Solon Public Library, enter through the basement door.

Proceeds go toward the purchase of children’s books.

“Our hanging plants and treats will make perfect gifts for Mother’s Day,” said Karen Martinek with the club.

