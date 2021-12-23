Girls, JV Spartans compete at two tourneys Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At the Vinton-Shellsburg JV Wrestling Tourney, Dec. 13, the Spartan male wrestlers earned eight first-place finishes. The ladies tallied three.Among the eight winners were Evan Burg (2-0), Charlie Karam (2-00, Cole Carney (2-0), Wyatt Applegarth (2-0), Zeb Kleinsmith (2-0), Braydon Hoffman (2-0), Marcus Richard (2-0) and Jamie Calef (2-0).The three girls who won included Safina Yermetova (2-0), Olivia Bonnema (2-0) and Addison Burden (2-0).Taking seconds were Kyler Jessup, Jackson Feuerbach and CJ Tabor. Thirds went to Logan Rudish, Beau Mullen, Oliver Owen and Reece Rochholz.For the girls, seconds went to Cheyenne Mulford, Addison Schlote, Morgan Rogers, Jessie Newbanks and Audreyanna Gerdes. Third went to Gretchen Marcy and Bella Feaker.The team also competed at Wilton Dec. 18 and claimed one first for each group. Kleinsmith took it for the boys and Schlote for the girls.On the boys’ side, seconds went to Feuerbach, Owens, Applegarth and Richard. Third was claimed by Tyson Wheeler, Mullen, Rochholz and Tabor. Rudish took fourth.For the girls, Mulford, Rogers, Bonnema and Gerdes came in second, Emilee Suchomel, Marcy and Yermetova third. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in AnamosaShop with A Cop event heldCouple to reopen county churchAxe-cade opens doors downtownGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting DaySpringville girls basketball: Playing to near perfectionAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesOrgan being removed from King ChapelProject 60 feeds more than 170 this yearWilma Cox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.