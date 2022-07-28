WEST DES MOINES — Do you know an Iowa livestock farmer who takes pride in doing things right, including caring for the environment, their livestock and being a good neighbor? The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), in partnership with WHO and WMT radio’s “The Big Show” and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.

The award, created in 2003, highlights Iowa farm families who are exceptional environmental stewards and animal caretakers while being active in their communities.

