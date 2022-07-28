WEST DES MOINES — Do you know an Iowa livestock farmer who takes pride in doing things right, including caring for the environment, their livestock and being a good neighbor? The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), in partnership with WHO and WMT radio’s “The Big Show” and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.
The award, created in 2003, highlights Iowa farm families who are exceptional environmental stewards and animal caretakers while being active in their communities.
“Since its inception 18 years ago, more than 160 diverse Iowa farm families have been recognized for going the extra mile,” said Brian Waddingham, CSIF executive director. “We work with Iowa farm families everyday who go to great lengths to provide the best possible care for their animals and the environment, while still being good neighbors and active community members. “There are so many deserving farmers who are engaging in the latest conservation and animal care practices, and we encourage Iowans to nominate those good folks for this award,” Waddingham says.
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor award is presented by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa Ag Radio Network and is made possible by the financial support of the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers.
The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers was created by farmers to help farmers raise livestock successfully and responsibly. It’s a partnership involving the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Poultry Association, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Turkey Federation and Midwest Dairy.
The non-profit, non-partisan organization aids farmers at no cost. CSIF does not lobby or develop policy. Farm families wanting a helping hand can contact the coalition at 800-932-2436.