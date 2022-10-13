pint sized pumpkins
Pint-sized pumpkins are a popular decorative element during the fall.

 Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo

Halloween takes place during a time of year characterized by earthen-colored chrysanthemums, leaf-lined walkways and crisp autumn air. As colorful as the costumes children wear for trick-or-treating may be, nature’s beauty is unsurpassed this time of year, and the scores of pumpkins, gourds and squashes on display only add to that colorful mélange. The Cucurbitaceae family may be best known for pumpkins, squash and gourds, but there actually are 800 species that belong to this family. The main differences between squashes, gourds and pumpkins is their intended purposes whether they’re ornamental or edible.

Squash

