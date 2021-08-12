A grand opening was held August 5, at the new Splash Pad and shelter. Kids of all ages were on hand to get in on the fun playing at the city’s newest attraction at the Solon Recreation and Nature Center.
The Grand Opening for the Solon Splash Pad and Shelter was held Thursday, August 5, at the Solon Recreation and Nature Center. The Splash Pad hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is free to the public.
The planning for a Splash Pad began after a 2012 community survey expressed a splash pad as the top park amenity that residents would like to see in Solon.
Many fundraisers have been held to build the Splash Pad fund, and donations and contributions from area residents, businesses, groups and organizations have made this project happen. In addition, grant funding received from local, county and state agencies also made a difference to help ensure the project could keep moving forward.
“So many have given to the Splash Pad Project with their support of fundraisers, donations, work in-kind and construction talents. The City of Solon wishes to thank each of you who have supported this project and held patient through delays caused by COVID and the derecho,” said Cami Rasmussen, city administrator.
In addition, city officials credited Splash Pad Chairperson, Melissa Tiedemann, for her unwavering enthusiasm for the project and for the fundraising and grant writing she completed for the project.
“Another very special thank you to Assistant City Administrator and Public Works Director Scott Kleppe for serving as the Project Manager and truly coordinating and overseeing the day-to-day construction of the splash pad and shelter,” she said.
The city wants to thank the Solon Community, businesses, contractors, government agencies, groups and local non-profits for supporting the Solon Splash Pad Project.