More than 80,000 trees have been planted under the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers’ Green Farmstead Partner Program since 2009 when CSIF joined forces with Trees Forever and the Iowa Nursery Landscape Association to encourage farmers to plant windbreaks near their livestock facilities.
“First of all, a windbreak is important as a visual barrier,” says Brian Waddingham, Executive Director, CSIF. “Neighbors can look out and see trees rather than a building.” Neighbor relations are an important service of CSIF. “Trees and shrubs say the farmer is committed to the environment, above and beyond what is required. It says the producer takes pride in his farm and his livestock.”
A vegetative buffer also offers real benefits in the form of energy cost savings, odor control, weather protection, improved building ventilation and in some cases, even provides an additional revenue stream.
“There are many opportunities out there to improve the environment and your livestock site,” says Waddingham.
From refurbishing an old grove to planting a new windbreak, the program enlists the aid of 30 nursery professionals across the state trained to work with livestock facilities.
The Green Farmstead Partner program offers assistance whether you are building a new site, have been in the business for years, or you simply want to update your existing grove. All livestock farmers are eligible for the program, no matter the type or size of operation.
CSIF covers the cost of the initial consultation and plan design when using a participating nursery. CSIF staff can also explain the various cost-share options that are available and if one of them is right for your farm. “It’s always a good idea to give CSIF a call and see what cost-share programs are available as they do change and new programs come along that may be a good fit for establishing a windbreak on your livestock farm,” says Waddingham.