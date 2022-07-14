SOLON — Greg Morris has been chosen as this year’s Solon Beef Days Cornerstone Grand Marshal. This special recognition is awarded to individuals for their involvement in community activities that have made a positive impact on the Solon community and surrounding area. Greg’s life has been one of work, service, and commitment to community and he has been a champion in fund raising efforts for the new Solon Fire House.
Greg is a graduate of Solon High School and the University of Iowa and has lived in Solon for most of his life.
“My dad ran a full-service gas station back in the day. That’s where I learned how to work. Without that experience and meeting the right people, I would not be where I am today,” he said. Greg is married to his wife Lynn and they are the parents of two boys, James and Jake. The couple welcomed their daughter-in-law Taylor into the family a few years ago, and most recently granddaughter Evelyn.
Greg started his career at Rockwell Collins as an athletic trainer at their employee fitness center before becoming an equipment manager for the University of Iowa’s Athletic Department in August 1988. “I’m still there today and have been very fortunate to have met and worked for great people throughout my career.”
Greg said his favorite Beef Days tradition is the committee’s ability to give back to the community. “I believe in 1988 they fully funded over $8,000 to the fire department for pagers, that’s just one example of the generosity and kindness.”
His civic involvement has included: Solon Fire Department for over 30 years, Solon Beef Days Committee, and the Committee to help fund the Football Stadium as well as serving as the Solon Community Representative to the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency.