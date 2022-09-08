Busard, Porter, et al
(From left) EIA Selection Committee Member and Webster County Recorder Lindsay Laufersweiler, Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter, Johnson County Planning, Zoning, & Sustainability Director Josh Busard, ISAC President and Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch, Linn County Sustainability Director Tamara Marcus, and ISAC Executive Director Bill Peterson.

 ISAC • Contributed Photo

WEST DES MOINES — The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) announced Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties is a recipient of the 2022 ISAC Excellence in Action Award, which was presented during an award ceremony at the ISAC Annual Conference in Des Moines on August 24.

The Excellence in Action Award Program is a competitive awards program that seeks to recognize innovative county government employees, programs, and projects.

