The well-known 4-H programs got their unofficial start in the late 1800s after researchers determined the farming community was reluctant to accept new agricultural practices developed on university campuses. Researchers also found young people were more open to new thinking and new ways of doing things. As a result, rural youth programs were initiated to introduce the new ag technology to the rural communities.
In 1902, A. B. Graham started a youth program in Clark County, Ohio. Graham’s “The Tomato Club” or the “Corn Growing Club” are considered to be the birth of 4-H. T.A. Erickson of Douglas County, Minn. started similar programs the same year and the familiar clover pin with an H on each leaf was developed by Jessie Field Shambaugh in 1910. By 1912, such groups were commonly known as “4-H Clubs.”
The programs expanded in the wake of the 1914 Smith-Lever Act, creating the Cooperative Extension System at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) through a partnership between the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, over 100 land-grant universities and more than 3,000 county offices, such as the Iowa State University Extension Service office at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Locally, Solon is home to two 4-H clubs– the Graham Champions and MacBride’s Pride.
Club President for MacBride’s Pride Madison Craig (also current Johnson County Fair Queen, last year’s Johnson County Miss United States Agriculture and current Youth Trustee for the Iowa 4-H Council) and member of Graham Champions Elly Holubar met with The Solon Economist to about their 4-H experiences.
Although the clubs are separate, they frequently work together on special projects, such as a large food drive at the high school last year.
“We’re both on the State 4-H Council,” said Holubar. “And we do a lot of activities on that council, and one was a food drive. Madison and I loved the idea so much we brought it to our town.”
A little over 1,000 pounds of food was collected and delivered to the Solon Food Pantry.
“Community service is a huge part of 4-H,” said Craig, who joined MacBride’s Pride in fifth grade.
Holubar, the youngest of five siblings, was practically born into 4-H and when she graduates in May, both Holubar and Craig are seniors this year, she’ll be the end of a combined 23 years of 4-H involvement.
Both said the 4-H experience allowed them to develop new interests and build valuable life skills. 4-H members are strongly encouraged to work on presentations delivered to the rest of the group at the meetings.
“It can be about any topic you want,” Craig ellaborated. “It can be about how to show your cattle, it could be about your rabbit. We have some girls who presented about things that they baked, and the steps in that process. Just being able to stand in front of your club and give a presentation is so helpful. Communication skills I’ve learned in 4-H will help me forever.”
The 4-H program allows participants to pursue the interests they have, and learn about new things they didn’t know they were interested in, she added.
“I never would’ve learned about my poultry interest or my love of raising birds and ducks and chickens if I wasn’t in the program.”
“I love to stay busy with 4-H,” added Holubar. “Dairy, rabbits, pigs, sheep and I did tap into beef for a little bit, so I’ve been in every barn (at the county fair), and it’s been a really fun experience.”
On the other end of the spectrum, she said, are the many projects.
“I’ve really been involved in, and love doing, projects.”
Holubar has done visual arts, home and improvement, sewing and needle art, food and nutrition.
“Just all of those different aspects,” she continued. “I have done lots and lots of quilts, and lots and lots of hangings, so that’s another huge part of what I love.”
In addition to 4-H, Holubar is also a multi-sport athlete and recently had a lead role in Solon High School’s production of My Son Pinocchio! as the Blue Fairy.
“I love to be busy and I love to be involved in a lot of different things,” she added.
Elly’s dad Ron Holubar added she has been Premiere Gardner through her intermediate, junior and senior years, and at the State Fair she’s been Premiere Horticulturalist and was second last year.
A common misconception is you have to be a “farm kid” in order to participate in 4-H.
Beth Craig, Madison’s mom, rejected the notion saying, “There’s so many different project areas, you don’t have to be a ‘farm kid’ to be in 4-H. There’s something for you whether you want to shoot off rockets or if you’re into softball you can do a presentation poster on that. There’s so many things you can learn whether it’s showing livestock or doing other projects. You can do photography, you can make a painting and take it to the fair, bake a pie. So many opportunities out there.” Solon, she said, stands out at the Johnson County Fair.
“We have so many quality kiddos from both clubs and you’ll see either MacBride’s Pride or Graham Champions everywhere (from static displays through the livestock events). And I think it’s something Solon should be proud of.”
“A lot of people think 4-H is just animals,” said Ron Holubar. “But it isn’t totally that, you can still be in town and show a plate of tomatoes and say you’re in 4-H. There’s just a ton of projects that you can do – woodworking, sewing, it’s very, very diversified what you can do. There’s a lot of kids that think they can’t do 4-H, but they can.”
Elly Holubar noted, “We provide a lot of activities and opportunities for our youth. My club is very young, I’m the only senior in it, so I try to promote as much as possible to the kids. We host new member nights for them to get introduced, and Junior Camp, we put on food drives and we sell and advertise 4-H fruit.”
Mary Holubar, Elly’s mom, added, “If kids really wanted to know what it is, they could start by going to the (county) fair and checking out the fair. You can be a little bit involved or you can be a lot involved, whatever really suits your schedule. It’s not like it’s high-demand, you can do a little or you can do a lot, but the fair is super fun and we’d really encourage people to go to the fair and experience it.”
The clubs meet monthly and typically have some sort of activity. This month MacBride’s Pride is looking at food nutrition, making a meal and learning about mealtime etiquette.
‘We try to do a lot of hands-on activities to keep the kids involved,” Beth Craig said. “We spend a lot of time thinking about our own community.”
MacBride’s Pride made blankets for the kids at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.
“4-H promotes leadership and citizenship. There is so much that can be gained from 4-H.”
Yes, she said, it is another time commitment, but the benefits outweigh the time spent.
“You should join 4-H because it’s a great community of people to be a part of, and it’s someplace that you can grow and learn as a person,” Madison Craig said. “The four H’s of 4-H are head, heart, hands and health. We pledge our head to clear thinking. We learn so many new things and gain so many new skills and so much knowledge. We pledge our hands to larger service by giving back to others in our community. Our hearts to greater loyalty, to be able to care for others and to focus on our community. Our health and better living, so we can improve our own health and help the health of others, as well.”
Elly Holubar pointed out she is one of the few graduating seniors with a farm background, a sign of the changing demographics of the Solon community, and the state in general, as fewer and fewer are active in agriculture. But 4-H members are easy to find, she said.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize there’s 4-H members everywhere and if you have an inkling about it, and you know someone who’s in 4-H, just approach them and ask about it. Because everyone that’s in 4-H would love to promote it and get more kids involved, and I think they would jump at the opportunity to tell them about it.”
“It really starts at home,” Ron Holubar said. “The parents need to bring their kids to the Fair once and build some interest. You need to plant that seed, so to speak. It’s free, free parking, there’s no admission, it doesn’t get any better than that. So, just bring your kids down and experience a little bit of agriculture, and what better way to do that?”