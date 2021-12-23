My name is Laura Halladay and I’ve been hired by Woodward Communications, Inc., to be the editor of Solon Economist and North Liberty Leader. Some of you will recognize me, but many of you will not. Not being from the area makes one an outsider to the locals — at least until you’ve proven you’ll stick around for a bit. However, with everyone’s stick being a little different in length for these matters, it’s best to just not take offense about this sort of stuff.
My family moved from Missouri in 2016, which seems like a long time ago now that I stop to think about it. The pandemic, no doubt, has warped my perspective on time and I’m ready to recoup my pre-lockdown mindset. Anyway, as I was saying, we’ve been in Iowa for a while now. We enjoy the big, starry sky, the summer show of fireflies rising from the cornfields, and the rolling hills. As time goes on, I’ll probably share more about myself with you and I hope you’ll do the same.
So, as I begin writing I will be including features that members of all ages look forward to each week. I have high hopes that you will help us to serve you better, as well by letting me know what suggestions you might have on how to give you the best newspaper possible.
I hope you will make a point to appreciate the walkability of Solon, slow down a bit, sit for a spell and be where your feet are.