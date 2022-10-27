What we today call Halloween was once known as All Hallows’ Eve, and even as recently as the years of my youth, was spelled Hallowe’en – the apostrophe indicating that it was a contraction of the word “evening.” At that time, I was vaguely aware that the holiday originally had something to do with spirits of dead ancestors, dark autumn evenings and lanterns made from hollowed-out turnips. Bonfires were intended to frighten away evil spirits and other scary things.

Somehow, all that had something to do with tales my dad told of Halloweens of his youth in Wisconsin, where autumn nights were colder than we have here at this time of year, and pranks were closer to vandalism than the things my sisters and I did to mark this hedonistic holiday. Dad told of tipping over outhouses, releasing farm animals from barns and pens, taking the wheels off farm carts and wagons and leading a cow up two flights of stairs to leave her in the bell tower of the town schoolhouse. He admitted that it was much more difficult to lead the cow down the stairs than it had been to lead her up.

Recommended for you