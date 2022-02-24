Henry Horsfield, a fifth grader, reads his persuasive argument essay on the value of pets in the classrooms to the Solon Community School District’s Board of Education Thursday, Feb. 17. Looking on are student member Hillary Wilson, and board member Dan Coons.
Henry Horsfield, a fifth grader, read his persuasive argument essay on the value of pets in the classrooms to the Solon Community School District’s Board of Education Thursday, Feb. 17 at the invitation of Superintendent Davis Eidahl. Horsfield, and fellow classmates are hoping their teacher Kara Ford (at left) will OK a turtle. “I would consider a fish,” Ford said.
Henry Horsfield, a fifth grader, read his persuasive argument essay on the value of pets in the classrooms to the Solon Community School District’s Board of Education Thursday, Feb. 17. Board member Adam Haluska (at left) asked about pets in the classrooms currently, and at least one fish is in residence in a Solon classroom.
Alan Siegel (CEO of Siegelvision, a brand identity consultancy) said, “Representative government demands an ongoing conversation between legislators and constituents.” The most local form of representative government is the local school board, where any resident of the district may come forward and speak their piece.
Even a fifth grader.
During the board’s Thursday, Feb. 15 regular meeting, Superintendent Davis Eidahl reminded the board for at least the last five years the Solon Community School District has placed a heavy emphasis on writing in an effort to improve literacy and reading comprehension. Eidahl was recently invited to visit the fifth grade class and have the students read their persuasive argument essays. One in particular, by Henry Horsfield, struck a chord with the superintendent.
“Henry read to the principal, and requested to go up the chain (of command). And after reading it to me, well why don’t we just go to the top (the board)? I just wanted you to hear how impressive this student is, and our fifth grade in general.”
Horsfield’s topic: why pets should be allowed in school.
“Pets can be therapeutic, mentally and emotionally, as has been proven in hospitals all around the world,” he said. In addition, he said, classroom pets can teach responsibility, friendship skills, and kindness.
Following his presentation Horsfield took questions from the board members including how to manage classroom pets when school is out, for example over the summer. He explained a system could be devised where students (and their families) would care for the pet on a rotating basis. At least one classroom currently has fish, and at least one gerbil had been in residence in a Solon classroom in the past. Fifth grade teacher Kara Ford said her students (including Horsfield) were trying to get a turtle, however she acknowledged her reluctance and lack of familiarity with such creatures. “I would consider a fish.”