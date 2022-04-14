This is the third part of my Iowa Hawkeye football previews. The last two weeks I looked at the offense. This week I’ll break down the defensive line and linebackers.
Defensive line
Last season, the Iowa defense gave up an average of 19.2 points and 114 yards rushing (3.2 per carry) per game.
You start with the defensive line.
The Hawks have to replace Zach VanValkenberg, a two-time All-Big Ten selection at defensive
End, who started every game last year. In 2020, he tied for first nationally with four recovered fumbles. VanValkenberg played in 33 games for Iowa after transferring from Hillsdale College and had 94 tackles, nine sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss including 15 last season.
Senior John Waggoner (6-5, 266) moves over from the right side to replace VAnBalkenberg. Waggoner is a three-year letterman and three-time academic All-Big Ten who started every game last season.
Redshirt freshman Max Llewellyn (6-5, 232) is the backup and was the first team all-state as a senior at Urbandale.
At left tackle senior Noah Shannon (6-0, 289) is back and started every game last fall.
Shannon has played in 29 games with 15 starts and won the team Hustle Award last year.
Sophomore Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 264) is listed No. 2. He was named on the Freshman All American team by the Football Writers Association and was academic All-Big Ten. Van Ness had seven sacks last season and 8.5 tackles for a loss playing in all 14 games.
Right tackle has junior Logan Lee (6-5, 277), who is the top dog this spring. He started in every game last year and had 48 tackles (6th best on the team) with three sacks. Lee earned the team’s Hustle Award on defense last season.
“The sky’s the limit for us,” said Lee. “We’ve got a lot of great guys back.”
Redshirt freshman Yahya Black (6-5, 287) is No. 2. Black played in four games as a freshman and redshirted. Last year he played in all 14 games and had 18 tackles.
Senior Joe Evans (6-2, 248) is back at right end. Evans is a former walk-on from Ames who started at linebacker. He played quarterback and linebacker in high school. Evans has played in 29 games in his career, has 48 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. He won the Hustle Award on defense and I like his motor.
Sophomore Deontae Craig (6-3, 263) is the backup. Craig played in 11 games last season and had three tackles for loss.
“The older guys are leading the way,” said defensive line coach Kelvin Bell. “Guys like Noah Shannon, Logan Lee, John Waggoner and Joe Evans. I kind of know what to expect out of them. I’d like to see them improve on the leadership part helping coach the young guys.”
I think the D-line will be better this year because they are more experienced and have more depth and talent.
Iowa linebackers
Both Jack Campbell (6-5, 243) and Seth Benson (6-0, 229) started every game last fall.
Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles, the fifth most in Iowa history. He was named MVP on defense, academic All-Big Ten, second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and was permanent team captain. Campbell intercepted a pass against Illinois and returned it for a 32-yard score. He has three interceptions for his career.
Benson had 105 tackles last season with two sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss and picked off a pass. The senior from Sioux Falls has played in 37 games with 21 starts, totaling 163 tackles.
“Those two starters have been held back this spring,” said assistant coach Seth Wallace. “We know what they can do. We are getting reps from the younger guys looking into the future.”
Backups include junior Kyler Fisher (5-11, 225) and junior Jay Higgins (6-2, 227). Fisher switched from defensive back to linebacker last season and was academic All-Big Ten. Higgins has played in 19 games and played as a true freshman.
Junior Jestin Jacobs (6-4, 236), listed the top outside linebacker, is a top recruit out of Ohio and was named Next Man In last season. He has played in 19 games with nine starts and 57 total tackles.
Dane Bolton declared for the NFL draft after playing two seasons at nickel back.
Nickel back players include junior Sebastian Castro (5-11, 204) and senior Logan Klemp (6-2, 234). Castro, who played in 13 games last season and had six tackles, played defensive back and quarterback in high school. Klemp has been academic All-Big Ten for three years and played in 17 games. He was named 1A Player of the Year from South Hamilton, where he played linebacker, running back and receiver.
Next week I’ll look at the defensive backs and special teams.