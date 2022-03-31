The Iowa Hawkeyes finished 10-4 last year winning the West Division for the first time since 2015.
Iowa got beat in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan, 42-3, and lost to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl ,20-13.
The Hawks had big victories over Iowa State (27-17), Maryland (51-14) and Penn State (23-20).
The Iowa offense averaged 23.4 points and the defense gave up 19.2.
The Hawks averaged 123.6 yards rushing and 189 passing.
Ken O’Keefe retired as quarterback coach.
Brian Ferentz is taking over as quarterback coach as well as offensive coordinator
Abdul Hodge, former Hawkeye linebacker, is the new tight-end coach.
In the next couple of weeks, I’ll break down the two-deeps starting with the offense.
Offensive line
Gone is All-American center Tyler Linderbaum.
The former Solon prep was a four-year starter, three-time All-Big Ten and won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center.
Kyler Schott was a three-year starter at guard, but was injured the first couple of games last year.
Sophomore Mason Richmond (6-6, 296) is the top left tackle, who started 12 games at left tackle last fall. He played in three games as a true freshman and then redshirted.
Redshirt freshman David Davidkow (6-6, 286) is the backup tackle.
Junior Justin Britt (6-4, 302) is at left guard. Britt started three games at right guard last season before being injured, played in four games as a freshman and three games as a sophomore.
Redshirt freshman Beau Stephens (6-6, 300) is the backup left guard and was first team all-conference on offense and defense as a senior in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 301) is listed as the starting center. The sophomore from Byron, Illinois redshirted his first two years.
Senior Matt Fagan (6-5, 287) is the backup center. He is a former walk-on and a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection.
Sophomore Connor Colby (6-6, 298) is the left guard. He started the last 11 games at right guard last fall as a true freshman and was named freshman All American by the football writers of America.
Sophomore Josh Volk (6-4, 308) is the backup left guard.
Senior Jack Plumb (6-7, 296) is the starter at right tackle. He started seven games at right tackle last year after coming to Iowa as a tight end and switched to tackle his first year. The Wisconsin prep played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman and six games in 2020. That was the Covid year with only eight games played and Plumb started twice.
Junior Nick DeJong (6-6, 292) is the second-team right tackle, started two games last year and played in seven games as a redshirt freshman.
The Hawkeyes have more experience this year and will need to do a better job of protecting the quarterback.
Iowa gave up 32 sacks last season and averaged only 3.4 yards per rush.
Fullbacks
Iowa is one of the few schools left in Division I to use a fullback. This is a blue-collar guy who has to be a great blocker, can run in short-yardage and catch a pass out of the backfield.
Senior Monte Pottebaum (6-1, 246) is listed as the top fullback. He started in six games last year and ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards (5.4 per carry) scoring one touchdown. The senior from West Lyon was academic All-Big Ten two years in a row and has seven receptions in his career.
Senior Turner Pallissard (6-0, 245) is the backup at fullback. He is also a two-time academic All-Big Ten and played in 12 games in his career.
Both of the fullbacks are built like offensive guards and are good blockers.
Tight ends
I was pleasantly surprised when Sam LaPorta decided to come back for another year. The 6-4, 250-pound junior tight end from Illinois led the Hawks with 53 receptions, 670 yards and three touchdown catches last season. I thought he would be a high draft pick. LaPorta saw action in 12 games as a true freshman in 2019 with two starts including the Holiday Bowl when he had six catches in a 49-24 win over USC. As a sophomore, he led the team in receptions with 27 and was second in receiving yards (271) in an eight-game season. LaPorta has great hands and is a top-rated blocker.
Sophomore Luke Lachey (6-6, 248) is the No. 2 man. He played in all 13 games with eight catches for 133 yards Lachey is a top recruit out of Ohio and played in two games as a freshman.
Look for one or two more tight ends to step up as Iowa likes to have two tight ends in the lineup, possibly junior Jason Frericks (6-6, 229) or a redshirt freshman.
Next week I’ll look at the quarterbacks, wide receivers and who will replace Tyler Goodson at running back.