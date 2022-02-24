The 15th-ranked Maryland Terrapins came to Carver last week. It has to be a tough trip for Maryland coach Brenda Frese, who grew up in Marion. This was her first time back in Iowa since her dad passed away.
“My Dad left us in January 2022. Even though Dad went to Iowa State, he was a Hawkeye fan and would have enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten this season. Dad came down to watch Iowa beat Minnesota 13-9 in 1939. The Hawkeyes hadn’t beaten the Gophers in 10 years and trailed 9-0 in the fourth quarter. Nile Kinnick passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and dropped an extra point. The Gophers went on to win the national championship in 1940 and 41.”
Back to the present.
Maryland 81, Iowa 69
This time eight wasn’t enough and the Hawkeyes were knocked off last week at Carver. Maryland only played seven but outshot Iowa from the floor (30-of-66, 45%) and from three (9-of-20) 45%. The Hawks were 26-of-63 (41%) from the floor and 5-20 (25%) from three. Iowa had some good looks but couldn’t finish.
The biggest difference was rebounding with Maryland dominating the glass 47-31. Iowa trailed 48-33 at the half but made a run in the third quarter.
“Our third quarter we played better,” said coach Lisa Bluder. “In the fourth, we got it down to five with six minutes to go. I’m proud of our team’s fight. They kept hanging in there.”
Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 19 but was 7-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-13 from three. Monica Czinano scored 16 but fouled out in the fourth quarter. Kate Martin had 10 but the Hawks had 19 turnovers.
Maryland (19-6, 11-3) was a preseason pick to win the Big Ten and ranked as high as third early in the season.
Iowa 96, Indiana 91
For the first time since 1992, the Hawkeyes beat a top-five team on the road. If I told you Clark would pick up two quick fouls and score only two points in the first half, would you think the Hawks were toast? Not so fast, my friend.
Iowa led 46-29 at the half and thank goodness McKenna Warnock is back. Warnock, who has been out with a hand injury, scored 21 points on 6-of-8 from the floor, 3-of-4 from three, 6-of-6 from the free throw line, six rebounds and five assists. The Hawks were 3-2 with Warnock out.
Clark finished with 18 points and 12 assists, her 13th double-double of the season. Balanced scoring is what Bluder loves and she got that with all five starters in double figures. Czinano chipped in 22, Martin a season-high 13 and Gabbie Marshall 10. All eight Hawkeyes who played, scored.
Iowa won the rebounding battle 41-27 and shot 52% from three.
“We did a good job rebounding and man, it was it nice to get McKenna back,” said coach Bluder. “What she brings to this basketball team. She shot the ball well, she defended and rebounded. It’s a signature win.”
Hawkeye men
Michigan 84, Iowa 79
This was one of those knock-down, drag-out games where the outcome wasn’t decided until the last minute.
There were 11 lead changes, 13 ties and Iowa led 39-37 on a full-court inbound pass from Conner McCaffery to Keegan Murray, who drained a 10-foot turnaround as time ran out in the first half.
The Wolverines had more points in the paint (46-42) and more points off turnovers 18-9. They also shot 50% (31-of-62) from the floor, Iowa 44% (31-of-70).
The game was won at the free throw line with Michigan hitting 18-of-23 (78%), Iowa 13-of-20 (65%).
The Hawks came into the game shooting 75% from the charity stripe. Iowa was 4-of-18 (22%) from three.
Michigan had a 12-point lead with three minutes left in the game. The Hawkeyes closed it to three with under a minute left but couldn’t finish.
Keegan Murray had 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, but shot only 9-of-23 from the floor.
“I thought our defense needed to be better tonight,” said coach Fran McCaffery. “They have length and their bigs are good passers. I’m proud of our guys’ efforts. We missed some easy ones, but we kept coming against a good team.
Patrick McCaffery had 13, Philip Rebraca 12 and Jordan Bohannon 11.
Rebraca is shooting 57% from the floor and is second on the team with 147 (5.9 per game) rebounds.
Michigan (14-10, 8-6) was one of the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten.
Iowa 75, Ohio State 62
I was very concerned about the Hawkeyes traveling to Columbus last Saturday, coming off that tough loss at home two days earlier to Michigan.
The Buckeyes were ranked 18th in the nation and were undefeated at home, and the Hawks hadn’t beaten a ranked team this year.
Great defense, rebounding and the Murray twins helped Iowa improve to 18-8, 8-7.
Ohio State came into the game shooting 38% from three. Against Iowa, they were 2-of-11 (18%).
Iowa won the battle on the boards 40-3, including 20 offensive rebounds, giving the Hawks an 18-11 edge on second-chance points.
Iowa is 15-0 when winning the rebound battle. The Murray twins combined for 35 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Keegan Murray scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half, while Kris Murray scored all 11 in the second half.
“We made them take tough shots and, of course, we rebounded,” said coach McCaffery. “Our rebounding numbers were a big part of our win.
Bohannon dropped in 10. Conner McCaffery shot only once, but made a big 3-pointer with 1:44 left to give Iowa a 71-62 lead, which was game, set and match.
Iowa wrestling
Iowa 20, Nebraska 15
This is not the way the Hawkeyes wanted to end the regular season. The Hawks won five of the first six matches, lost three straight and needed Tony Cassioppi to finish with a 3-0 decision for their 13th straight win over the Huskers.
The good news was Drake Ayala is back at 125 and won 13-6. Austin DeSanto got a 22-7 tech fall at 133, his 10th of the season, the most in a single season since 1999. Good wins for Jaydin Eierman, Kaleb Young and Alex Marinelli.
“We are in the postseason now, so you only have a couple more chances to improve,” said coach Tom Brands. “We have work to do in every weight class.