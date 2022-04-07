This is the second part of spring football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week I talked about the offensive line, the tight ends and the fullbacks. This week I’ll look at the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs.
QuarterbacksFor the first time since 2014, Iowa will have competition, between Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla.
In 2014, Jake Rudock and C.J. Beathard competed for the job. Iowa finished 7-6 that year.
Beathard started the next season, Iowa won their first 12 games finishing 12-2.
Petras started the 2021-22 season at QB and played in the first nine games before being hurt. The Hawks went 7-2.
Padilla came in against Northwestern in the ninth game and Iowa won 17-12. He started the next two games beating Illinois, 33-23.
Petras replaced Padilla in the Nebraska game and the Hawks won, 28-21.
For the season, Petras finished 165-288 (57.3%) with 10 touchdown passes, nine interceptions and 1,180 passing yards.
Padilla, who played in nine games, was 55-112 (49.1%), two TD passes and two interceptions.
Neither had positive yards rushing.
Petras started eight games in 2020 as a sophomore and was 6-2. The 6-5 QB ranked third in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,569), fourth in passing touchdowns (nine) and sixth in passing yards per game (196.1) while completing 57.1% of these passes with five interceptions. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten that year.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz said it’s open competition between Petras and Padilla.
Right now, I give Petras the inside track because of experience but Padilla is more mobile.
If Iowa’s line can cut the 32 sacks in half, both quarterbacks will have more time. The Hawks need their QB to complete over 60% of his passes.
Joey Labas, a 6-4, 194-pound redshirt freshman is listed at 3rd string. He is a top recruit out of Ohio and completed over 67% of his passes in high school.
Running backsTyler Goodson burst on the scene in 2019, playing in all 13 games with four starts. He became the first freshman ever to lead the Hawkeyes in rushing with 638 yards, five touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 166 yards.
In the 2020 eight-game schedule, Goodson once again led Iowa with 762 yards, seven scores and caught 15 passes. He was named first-team All-Big Ten in his sophomore season. Last fall, the former Georgia Player of the Year, ran for 1,151 yards with six touchdowns, had 31 receptions and one touchdown catch.
Goodson was an explosive runner with two 55-yard touchdowns and an 80-yard score as a sophomore. He also had a 67-yard touchdown catch against Maryland last season.
A good runner, pass receiver and blocker, Goodson will be missed but two sophomore running backs named Williams (no relation) should fill in nicely.
Gavin Williams (6-0, 211), from Dowling, is listed as the No. 1 running back in spring practice. He played in all 14 games last year, rushing for 305 yards (4.6) and catching nine passes for 47 yards.
Goodson sat out the Bowl game, but Williams started pounding out 98 yards on 16 carries (4.6). Williams doesn’t have that breakaway speed like Goodson but he runs inside, is a good blocker and can break tackles.
Lashon Williams (5-10, 205) is an athletic running back out of Chicago. He played in three games last season totaling 72 yards on 21 carries, including 42 yards on 10 carries in the Citrus Bowl.
LaDell Betts, the running back coach, will need to develop at least two more backs for depth.
Wide receiverYou start with Keegan Johnson (6-1, 197) who played as a true freshman. His first career reception was a 43-yard touchdown catch against Colorado State. Johnson played in 13 games, starting nine, with 18 receptions averaging 19.6 per catch. The former Nebraska prep also caught a TD against Minnesota. He has the speed to stretch the defense and was awarded the Team Hustle Award.
Junior Jackson Ritter (6-3, 214), a former walk-on from Illinois, has good size and caught three passes last season.
Senior Nico Ragaini (6-0, 191) has played in 38 games over the last four years. The fifth-year senior has caught 91 passes for 968 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he hauled in 46 receptions for 439 yards and two scores, and was named All-Big Ten Punt Returner. Last season, he won the Team Hustle Award on offense.
Senior Charlie Jones (6-0, 188) will return, which gives receivers and special teams a boost. He is only the third person in Hawkeye history with a kickoff and punt return for a touchdown. Last season, Jones won the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year and had 21 receptions and caught three touchdowns.
Sophomore Arland Bruce IV (5-10, 193) played in all 14 games last year and started four as a true freshman. He caught 25 passes and scored on an eight-yard TD pass against Maryland and scored three rushing touchdowns, including one in the Bowl game.
“I just remember being overwhelmed and thinking I’m messing up every play,” said Bruce. “I have more confidence than I did last year. Now I know what I’m doing and I can help the younger guys.”
Iowa has a good core of receivers, who combined for 222 receptions, averaging 11.4 per catch and scoring 12 touchdowns.
It would be nice to get the touchdowns up to around 20.
Next week, I’ll look at the defensive line and linebackers.