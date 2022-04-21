This week I’ll talk about the defensive backs and special teams.
Defensive backs
Iowa led the nation in interceptions last fall with 25. The next closest was 19.
The Hawks have to replace Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner.
Hankins, who was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten last season, had 37 starts in his Hawkeye career, picked off six passes and totaled 212 passes. He was voted permanent team captain.
Koerner started 32 games, was a three-year starter, a permanent team captain and had six interceptions, one pick in three straight games in 2020.
You start with senior Riley Moss (6-1, 194) who came back for an extra year at cornerback. Last season Moss was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten. Moss has 27 starts, 10 career interceptions and three scores on his picks.
He is only the third player in school history with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single game.
Moss ranks second in school history in career interception return yards (239). The late Tyler Sash had 392 return yards, which led the defensive backs.
Senior Terry Roberts (5-10, 180), the backup right corner, has played in 28 games for the Hawkeyes, getting a start last season. He won the team Hustle Award on special teams last season and picked off a pass against Maryland.
Free safety
Junior Quinn Schulte, the top free safety, was a walk-on from Cedar Rapids and academic All-Big Ten the last two seasons. He played in 14 games, 11 last year. Schulte played quarterback, receiver and defensive back at Xavier and led them to state championships his junior and senior years.
Redshirt freshman Jaxon Rexroth (6-2, 193), also from Xavier, is the backup safety. He was also a walk-on playing quarterback, wide receiver and named first-team all-state.
Strong safety
Kaevon Merriweather (6-1, 211) is back for his senior year, after playing in 33 games with 13 starts. He was awarded Coaches Appreciation Award and played in nine games as a true freshman.
Sabastian Castro is also the backup strong safety.
Left corner
Junior Jermari Harris (6-1, 185), the number one left corner, has played in 20 games and started six games last season. He had 34 tackles and picked off a pass against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
Sophomore Cooper DeJean (6-1, 203) is the backup left corner. He played in seven games last year and was named Next Man In on defense while playing on special teams and defense. In high school, DeJean led his team to a 25-0 mark during his final two seasons, winning back-to-back state championships in football. He passed for 3,447 yards and 35 TDs his senior year. He also ran for 1,235 yards and scored 25 touchdowns that season. In track, DeJean won the state 2A long jump (23.7) and 100 meters (11.16)
The wild card in the mix is freshman Xavier Nwankpa (6-2, 190). He was named Adidas All American and Iowa Player of the Year as a senior and is the highest-ranked recruit since A.J. Epenesa. Nwankpa enrolled for the spring semester and Phil Parker, defensive coordinator said, “There’s a lot of pressure on the kid coming in. All I’ve seen from him so far is a kid that’s trying to get better as a player.”
I’ve said this more than once. As long as Parker is running the defense, I believe the Hawks will be solid. Last year they were ranked third in takeaways (30) and seventh in defensive touchdowns (7).
Riley Moss is the fifth Hawkeye to be named the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year since 2012.
Other winners include Micah Hyde, Desmond Howard, Josh Jackson and Amani Hooker. All are playing in the NFL.
I’d like to think coach Parker had a little bit to do with their success.
Special teams
Reggie Roby averaged 49.8 yards per punt in 1981, which is the best average for a season. For his career, Roby averaged 45.5 yards per punt.
Tory Taylor is in the mix for the greatest punter ever to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes, setting an Iowa single-season record for punting yards with 3,688 yards (46.1 average). Taylor is averaging 45.4 yards per punt in his two-year career. Last year, 39 of his 80 punts landed inside the 20.
That really helps the defense. When the other team has to drive over 80 yards, there are more chances for broken plays or turnovers.
It will be a challenge to replace Caleb Shudak. The former walk-on from Council Bluffs holds the school record for career field goal percentage (82.8%). He was first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American last season.
Sophomore Aaron Blom and junior Lucas Amaya are in the running for the top spot.
Blom was named first-team all-state as a senior and freshman. He was academic All-Big Ten last year and joined the program as a walk-on.
Amaya was all-conference four straight years in Muskego, Wis., connecting on all 58 extra points and going 8-11 on field goals.
It was nice to hear Charlie Jones is coming back. The former Buffalo transfer is only the third Hawkeye to return a punt and kickoff for a touchdown. Last year he was named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year and was named first-team All-Big Ten. Jones led the Big Ten in punt returns in 2020 and is also a good receiver, with 10 receptions and three TDs. Jones is exciting to watch and can break a game open on one big return.
Next week I’ll look at the schedule and talk about the spring scrimmage.